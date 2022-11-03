Eight Sleep Hires Former Peloton Global Chief Sales Officer, Tim Shannehan, As New Chief Revenue Officer

Tim Shannehan, who spent 8 years at Peloton, joins the sleep fitness company to deliver the next phase of growth for the business

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eight Sleep, the world’s first sleep fitness company has appointed former Chief Sales Officer at Peloton, Tim Shannehan, as Chief Revenue Officer. Shannehan will be reporting to CEO and Co-Founder of Eight Sleep, Matteo Franceschetti. As the first Chief Revenue Officer for the company, Shannehan will set the strategy and lead initiatives across all revenue channels, including D2C, Hospitality, International Markets, and beyond, as the company seeks to grow brand awareness and add new distribution partners.





Shannehan joins Eight Sleep after nearly 8 years at Peloton. He joined Peloton in the role of Chief Revenue Officer where he led the teams responsible for scaling and growing revenue to over $4B. During this time, Tim oversaw all global sales channels including Ecommerce, Retail, Inside Sales, and the development and launch of Hospitality, Corporate Wellness, and Sales Partnerships. Additionally, Tim oversaw the Apparel and Accessories businesses, sales analytics and operations.

“Tim’s experience growing Peloton into a multi-billion dollar company and his expertise in the health and wellness space will strengthen our organization and propel Eight Sleep into our next level of growth,” said Matteo Franceschetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Eight Sleep. “We look forward to building the future of sleep together.”

Prior to Peloton, Tim spent over 15 years in Sports and Entertainment Marketing and six years in the luxury travel industry with two early-stage companies – Exclusive Resorts and Inspirato. He, his wife, and three children live in Fairfield, CT.

“I’m excited to join Eight Sleep because I see an opportunity to fundamentally change the way the world views sleep,” said Shannehan. “The product is in a category of its own and the team is world-class. I look forward to growing the sleep fitness movement and helping members sleep better, live healthier and get more out of their days.”

The expansion of the Executive team comes a year after Eight Sleep announced the closing of its Series C financing, led by Valor Equity Partners, which brought the company’s total funding to date to over $160M. Since then, the company has also hired three experienced executives in roles across Product and Research.

Earlier this year, Eight Sleep introduced Pod 3, the latest generation of its award-winning sleep fitness technology that improves sleep quality by up to 32%*, increases deep sleep up to 34%** and increases recovery up to 19%***. Pod 3 quickly became a favorite among a roster of pro athletes and celebrities including Neuroscientist and host of Huberman Lab Dr. Andrew Huberman, Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard, as well as the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Eight Sleep has also aligned with Wander as their latest partner in the hospitality space, allowing guests of the vacation home properties to experience the Pod technology in select locations across the country.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world’s first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Their hardware, software, and AI technologies power pro athletes and everyday high performers around the globe, including snowboarding sensation and Olympic Gold-Medalist Red Gerard, the world’s fittest man 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros, and the 8X Formula One Champions, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019 & 2022. The company was also recognized two years in a row by TIME’s “Best Inventions of the Year.” Eight Sleep is available for purchase in North America (the United States and Canada) and throughout the United Kingdom, Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain) and Australia via eightsleep.com.

