Eight Schneider Electric Executives Honored on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

List recognizes female executives for accomplishments and the far-reaching impact on the technology industry

Two Schneider Electric executives awarded Power 100 List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eight Schneider Electric executives to the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel list. The annual award recognizes female IT channel executives for their accomplishments and significant contributions to the industry.

This year’s list of honorees, which is comprised of women from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations, include:

Eileen Bishop, Director, Channel Marketing and Strategic Execution

Andrea Fischer, National Federal Channel Sales Manager

Paige Neary, National Account Manager

Tina Romero, National Account Manager

Dawn Rundell, Director, eCommerce and Retail Channel

Shannon Sbar, Vice President of Channels, North America

Lovisa Tedestedt, Global Strategic Account Director

Leslie Vitrano, Director, Global Channel Marketing & Digital Channel Management

Shannon Sbar and Leslie Vitrano are also featured on CRN’s 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual Women of the Channel list, selected by the editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy. Earlier this year, Sbar was also named to the 2022 CRN Most Influential Channel Chiefs List, for the sixth consecutive year.

These distinguished awards honor the accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel for bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Vandana Singh, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, North America, Schneider Electric said, “It is a great honor to have so many of our leaders recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists. It is a testament to their consistent leadership within our organization, and for the outstanding example they set for the industry as a whole. Each have worked tirelessly to embody Schneider Electric’s primary mission — to be true digital partners to their customers and the entire channel community. We are very grateful to have such high-caliber women on our team, and we look forward to leaning on their expertise to continue to foster relationships with our channel partners in the future.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #APC, #WomenoftheChannel #IndustryAwards #Channel

Contacts

Schneider Electric Media Relations – Thomas Eck; 917-797-4974; thomas.eck@se.com

The Channel Company Contact: Jennifer Hogan, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com