MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#metaverse—Ei.Ventures, along with Orthogonal Thinker, is excited to announce the acquisition of a 12×12 estate in The Sandbox, a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. This purchase represents the third-largest land sale in the Metaverse and is valued at $2.22M. The land will be called PSLY.COM, the name of the soon-to-be merged company of Ei.Ventures with Mycotopia Therapies.





After only a week on the platform, Ei.Ventures and Orthogonal Thinker CEO David Nikzad was ready to invest in a legacy project for the combined companies’ vision of psychedelic therapy and move into the Metaverse over the next 36 months, noting, “The combination of our tech, cannabis, psychedelics, outer space, and crypto-related holdings will all be utilizing this exciting space. We are very excited to invite all of our portfolio companies and investors to be part of something extraordinary.”

Ei.Ventures now owns 144 pieces of Sandbox land that make up this 12×12 estate. Their neighbors include noted companies like Axie Infinity, SANDBOX, Binance, and many others. PSLY.COM is now right in the middle of these disruptive giants.

While the exact plans for the PSLY.COM Sandbox space are still in development, expect wondrous VR experiences of Hawaii, positive psychedelic trips, healing modalities, and much more.

Nikzad adds, “As I remember my early days as an investor going to Y Combinator, it was about looking at things that were 10B disruptive. Health and Wellness is a trillion-dollar market. As we’ve now gone through COVID and are still in the craziness of it, these technologies will become much more important as communications and how financial transactions are handled is changing,” and ends with thanks to “Blockchain.com, MetaMask, NFTTRADER, and all the individuals and teams, including Ei’s co-founders, that came together to execute this transaction.”

Mycotopia CEO Benjamin Kaplan adds, “As we are working to close our merger with Ei.Ventures, we are so heartened by the forward-thinking moves Ei is making to set up PSLY.COM for success in the Metaverse and beyond.”

You can find the Offering Circular for Ei.Ventures’ Regulation A offering here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823182/000110465921096304/tm2123436d1_253g2.htm. For more information on Ei.Ventures, please go to https://invest.ei.ventures/. For media needs, please contact Susan von Seggern at susan@ei.ventures or 213-840-0077.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information set forth in this presentation, together with any supplements and any other information that may be furnished to prospective investors by the Company in connection therewith, contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements related to activities, events or developments that Ei.Ventures expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, statements related to the Company’s business strategy objectives and goals, and management’s assessment of future plans and operations which are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections ,assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “plans”, “planned”, “forecasts”, “goals” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided, and forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Susan von Seggern



susan@ei.ventures

213-840-0077