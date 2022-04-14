Eggschain CEO to Speak on Blockchain Applications in Fertility Treatment at 2022 College of Reproductive Biology Symposium

Event hosted by the American Association of Bioanalysts

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eggschain, the first biotech company on the bitcoin blockchain and the first patented blockchain-integrated chain of custody and end-to-end lab management solution for all biospecimens, is pleased to share that company founder and CEO Wei Escala will be speaking at the 2022 College of Reproductive Biology (CRB) Symposium. The event will take place May 12 – May 14 in Austin, Texas, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center.

Details of Ms. Escala’s discussion are below:



Title: Blockchain and Information Technology Applications in Fertility Treatment



Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022



Time: 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT

“The CRB Symposium presents an excellent opportunity to educate the scientific community on how our platform can bring professional grade information and data to individuals undergoing fertility treatments in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format, as well as how our platform can apply to other biospecimen procedures,” said Wei Escala, founder and CEO of Eggschain. “Biospecimens include but are not limited to sperm, eggs, embryos, DNA, RNA, tissues, organs, genome, blood and stem cells, illustrating the broad application of Eggschain’s patented capabilities.”

The College of Reproductive Biology (CRB), a not-for-profit special interest group of the American Association of Bioanalysts (AAB), provides a focused forum for andrologists and embryologists to communicate with each other, share ideas and knowledge, and foster closer collaborations. CRB’s educational programs have been well received within the field of assisted reproductive technology by clinic staff and laboratory personnel. The CRB Symposium educational program features a variety of topics covering the newest science and technology and is approved for continuing education credit. Symposium attendees are reproductive biologists and include laboratory directors, technical supervisors, clinical consultants, and andrology and embryology laboratory scientists.

About Eggschain, INC.



Eggschain is a healthcare technology company and thought leader in the fertility, health tech, family-building and cryogenic preservation industries. Patent-granted and cloud-based, Eggschain is the first blockchain-integrated inventory management and chain of custody technology for tracking bio specimens, including sperm, eggs, embryos, genome, stem cell, tissues and organs, and other genetic material. In partnership with several of the world’s leading experts in reproductive biology, endocrinology and high complexity labs, Eggschain delivers medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format and also provides the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. At its core, Eggschain strives to enable better decision-making, preserving the hope of life and helping to advance humanity.

About AAB



The American Association of Bioanalysts (AAB) is a professional association representing bioanalysts (clinical laboratory directors, owners, managers, and supervisors), medical technologists, medical laboratory technicians, and physician office laboratory technicians. AAB’s specialized membership sections include the College of Reproductive Biology (CRB), AAB Associate Member Section (AMS), Environmental Biology and Public Health (EBPH) Section, and the National Independent Laboratory Association (NILA).

