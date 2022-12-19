Eggplant Recognized as a Leader Among Continuous Test Automation Providers

Independent research firm recognizes Keysight Technologies Eggplant AI-powered platform

Eggplant receives top rating possible in 12 of the 26 evaluated criteria

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #AI—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that its Eggplant test automation platform has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022.”

Forrester evaluated 15 vendors, assessing them on 26 criteria grouped into current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Eggplant platform received the top rating possible in 12 criteria, including: automation execution/continuous testing, testing journey, reporting, analytics and quality insights, product vision, execution roadmap and commercial model.

Diego Lo Giudice, author of The Forrester Wave, wrote in the report: “The combination [of Keysight and Eggplant] has huge potential for market penetration in the metaverse, IoT, industrial, automotive and other physical and digital markets. The newly joint vision of Keysight and Eggplant will become the platform for enterprise-wide automation, test, and assurance of digital systems and products.”

Gareth Smith, GM Software Test Automation at Keysight Technologies, said: “The quality of digital experiences now determines business success. The recognition by Forrester reinforces the benefits of our intelligent automation platform that accelerates the pace of delivery and quality of digital experiences. Our end-to-end AI-powered solution enables customers to rapidly automate the entire testing lifecycle across any platform, giving them a robust and future-proofed competitive advantage.”

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Test Automation Platforms, Q4 2022, is available for download here.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

