EG4 Electronics Announces Participation in DividendVPP to Expand Access to Intelligent Whole-Home Energy Optimization

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EG4 Electronics, a trusted provider of high-value whole-home backup and energy storage solutions, today announced its participation in DividendVPP™, a virtual power plant offering designed to enable intelligent, revenue-generating energy optimization for residential and light commercial systems.

“Our mission at EG4 is to deliver dependable whole-home energy solutions that make sense in the real world, not just technically, but financially,” said Clinton O’Neill, VPP & DER Development Manager at EG4 Electronics. “By participating in DividendVPP, we’re adding intelligence and execution capabilities that allow our hardware to work harder for homeowners, transforming passive equipment into active smart assets that anticipate grid needs and maximize value on both sides of the meter.”

As grid instability, rising energy costs, and market complexity continue to impact homeowners nationwide, EG4 is expanding beyond hardware-only solutions to deliver systems that balance performance, simplicity, and long-term value. Participation in DividendVPP extends the capabilities of EG4’s professional-grade inverters and battery systems by enabling coordinated forecasting, optimization, and real-time control across distributed energy resources.

DividendVPP is designed differently than traditional virtual power plants, combining complementary technologies to move beyond scheduling and deliver reliable, real-world performance. Lightsmith Energy provides advanced forecasting and optimization through its Flowsmith™ AI platform, which powers the intelligence layer of DividendVPP by identifying and prioritizing grid and market opportunities. Molecule Systems supplies the edge-based execution and control infrastructure that enables EG4 systems to reliably respond to dispatch signals at the site level under live grid conditions.

“EG4’s hardware platform provides a strong foundation for intelligent energy systems,” said Phillip MacIvor, CRO at Lightsmith Energy. “By pairing AI-powered forecasting and optimization with real-time execution, DividendVPP enables distributed assets to operate more reliably and deliver value at scale.”

Together, this integrated approach transforms distributed energy systems into intelligent, grid-responsive assets while preserving EG4’s installer-friendly and homeowner-ready experience.

Delivering Practical, Intelligent Whole-Home Energy Value at Scale

Through participation in DividendVPP, EG4 customers gain access to:

Intelligent site-level energy orchestration and forecasting

Optimization engines designed to anticipate demand events and dynamically manage energy usage

Seamless, EG4-branded energy management software

Scalable participation in current and future virtual power plant programs

Systems that deliver both grid reliability and homeowner financial value

Traditional virtual power plants often function primarily as scheduling agents, reserving capacity without ensuring consistent performance. DividendVPP is built as a performance-driven system, where forecasting and optimization identify value opportunities and real-time execution at the edge ensures systems perform in dynamic grid conditions. This design enables a more reliable, higher-performing VPP product that can scale with confidence.

“Reliable execution is what allows energy intelligence to translate into real-world performance,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems. “By enabling control directly at the edge, EG4 systems can respond accurately to live grid conditions, which is essential for dependable virtual power plant participation at scale.”

EG4 expects to incorporate DividendVPP–enabled capabilities as part of its broader platform roadmap, supporting continued growth in distributed energy deployments and future grid programs.

About EG4 Electronics

EG4 Electronics delivers reliable, high-value energy storage and whole-home backup solutions engineered for real homes and trusted by professional installers. With systems designed for simplicity, performance, and long-term value, EG4 empowers homeowners and small businesses to take control of their energy without paying a premium. For more information, visit https://eg4electronics.com/

About Dividend VPP

Dividend VPP is a virtual power plant offering co-developed by Lightsmith Energy and Molecule Systems. It enables OEMs and system providers to monetize distributed energy resources through forecasting, optimization, and real-time execution, supporting scalable and reliable VPP participation. Learn more at https://dividendvpp.com/

About Lightsmith Energy

Lightsmith Energy provides advanced software platforms, including the Flowsmith™ AI platform, for forecasting, optimization, and orchestration of distributed energy resources. Learn more at www.lightsmithenergy.com

About Molecule Systems

Molecule Systems provides edge-based control and execution infrastructure for distributed energy resources, ensuring reliable, real-time performance under live grid conditions. Visit https://www.moleculesystems.com/ for more information.

