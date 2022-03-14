Home Business Wire EG Launches EG Premier Data to the Commercial Real Estate Market
EG Launches EG Premier Data to the Commercial Real Estate Market

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, has launched EG Premier Data, an exclusive suite of premium market data sets.

EG Premier Data delivers a flexible flow of data, tailored to the needs of new and existing EG customers. The datasets can support with in-depth analysis, helping the commercial real estate market to generate more leads and build pipeline, drive new business development, identify market trends, and measure market activity.

The EG Premier Data suite offers nationwide deals data, availability data, planning and construction data, ownership data and demand data where each data set can support a multitude of different use cases. By way of illustration, demand data highlights user sentiment over time by geography, sector and size based on user activity such as advert views and enquiries from EG Propertylink. This one data set can be combined with other EG Premier Data sets as a basis for advanced predictive analytics.

Sean Norris, managing director of EG, said “EG continues to lead the way in the UK commercial real estate industry with the launch of EG Premier Data. We can support our customers with a seamless and time-saving integration of our data directly into their existing systems, enabling them to harness the power of our comprehensive EG Premier Data.”

For more information on EG Premier Data, please visit this page: www.eg.co.uk/PremierData.

About EG

EG is an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market. EG products and services address the challenges and the data demands of all sectors and industries within UK commercial real estate. We deliver industry-leading events and weekly magazine content, and market leading data products including EG Radius, the only contributory data sharing platform for the UK commercial property market.

EG
Name: Karen Machado

Tel: +44 (0)7974 580555

Email: karen.machado@eg.co.uk

