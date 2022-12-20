<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Efinix® Releases Efinity® RISC-V Embedded Software IDE
Business Wire

Efinix® Releases Efinity® RISC-V Embedded Software IDE

di Business Wire

New software IDE is powered by Ashling’s RiscFree™ IDE for intuitive development and debug on the Efinix Sapphire RISC-V core

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced the release of its Efinity® RISC-V Embedded Software IDE. Powered by the popular Ashling RiscFree™ IDE, the embedded environment simplifies the creation, management, and debug of projects running on the Efinix Sapphire RISC-V core. Through tight integration with the Efinity design environment, the new IDE provides an intuitive way for designers to import projects created for the revolutionary Trion® and Titanium FPGAs and rapidly develop embedded RISC-V code in a rich debug environment.

“The Efinity RISC-V Embedded Software IDE delivers a truly intuitive design workflow for our best-in-class Sapphire RISC-V core,” said Jay Schleicher, Efinix SVP of Software Engineering. “Our collaboration with Ashling pairs the market leading development and debug environment with our efficient and disruptive FPGA technology to speed time to success in a wide range of embedded compute applications.”

The Efinity RISC-V Embedded Software IDE is a turn-key package that delivers enhanced debug in both bare metal and FreeRTOS environments. Integration with Efinity projects delivers design flow automation for register level debug of both CSR and peripheral registers within the FPGA SoC while FreeRTOS task and queue lists provide application-level visibility. The QEMU emulation support, included in the IDE, offers workflow flexibility enabling SoC debug in the absence of target hardware.

“RiscFree is synonymous with RISC-V and one of the market leaders in the RISC-V debug space,” said Hugh O’Keeffe, Ashling CEO. “Combining RiscFree with the clear advantages of the Efinix Sapphire RISC-V core and Quantum Fabric delivers an efficient workflow with enhanced design and debug visibility for fast time to market with highly optimized, embedded compute designs.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contacts

Mark Oliver

VP of Marketing at Efinix

marko@efinixinc.com

Hugh O’Keeffe

CEO of Ashling

hugh.okeeffe@ashling.com

Articoli correlati

i2c and NIBank Partner for the Launch of a Mastercard Black Card in Latin America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Premium card product will be tailored to the bank’s international clients REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c, a leading provider of digital...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Raises Internet Prices AGAIN. T-Mobile Responds, Urging Fed Up Comcast Customers to “Make Xfinity Your Ex”

Business Wire Business Wire -
T-Mobile is driving circles around Comcast — literally, right this minute — with the Un-carrier’s revolutionary internet service Now, Comcast...
Continua a leggere

Corvias Executive Receives 2022 Info-Tech CIO Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shane Kilgore Recognized for Outstanding Satisfaction Scores EAST GREENWICH, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias is proud to announce that Shane Kilgore, Vice President...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

i2c and NIBank Partner for the Launch of a Mastercard Black Card in Latin...

Business Wire