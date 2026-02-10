Efinix Promotes Tony Ngai to Co-President and Chief Technology Officer

FPGA Industry Veteran and Inventor of Quantum® FPGA Architecture to Lead Engineering Expansion as Company Scales for Next Decade of Growth

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Efinix®, Inc., the FPGA pioneer accelerating edge AI innovation, today announced the promotion of Tony Ngai to Co-President and Chief Technology Officer. In his expanded role, Ngai will drive the scaling of Efinix's engineering organizations while continuing to lead innovation in FPGA architecture, IC design, software development, and next-generation product roadmaps.

"Tony invented Efinix’s disruptive technology, transformed his vision to working silicon, and built the engineering methodologies that enable us to develop cutting-edge products efficiently," said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder and CEO. "As we prepare to expand our FPGA product offerings over the coming decade, Tony's leadership will be essential in rapidly scaling our resources and organizations to meet the explosive demand for edge AI and programmable logic solutions."

Ngai co-founded Efinix in 2012 after spending two decades developing FPGA architectures and leading engineering teams at the industry's top companies including Altera, Xilinx, and Lattice Semiconductor. At Altera, he led teams in IC design and served as Principal Investigator and Research Director in the Office of the CTO, focusing on next-generation technology and architecture exploration. He also held senior IC design and management positions at Xilinx and Lattice, and earlier served as a Member of Technical Staff at AT&T Bell Labs, where he contributed to pioneering work in programmable logic.

With first-hand knowledge of every major commercial FPGA architecture on the market, Ngai set out to build something fundamentally different when he founded Efinix. He invented the company's breakthrough eXchangeable Logic and Routing (XLR) cell, which enables industry-leading power efficiency and performance in programmable devices. Under his technical leadership, Efinix developed several FPGA families, including the flagship Titanium™ family, and established development methodologies that provide the financial feasibility for sustained innovation.

Ngai holds more than 50 U.S. and international patents and is recognized as one of the programmable logic industry's most accomplished innovators, with unique expertise spanning FPGA architectures, IC design, and efficient methodologies.

In his new role, Ngai will oversee FPGA architecture, IC product planning, IC design, software, soft IP, and corporate IT operations. He will also drive next-generation architecture development, advanced silicon process integration, and product feasibility studies that will propel Efinix's revenue growth beyond 2030.

"Efinix has always been built on breakthrough innovation and execution excellence," said Tony Ngai, Efinix Co-President and CTO. "This expanded role allows me to ensure that innovation never stops while simultaneously building the engineering capacity we need to serve the rapidly growing markets for edge AI and next-generation connectivity solutions."

About Efinix

Efinix® accelerates edge AI innovation through its disruptive FPGA architecture and solutions. The company delivers energy-efficient, high-performance FPGA for AI-driven markets including industrial automation, machine vision, automotive systems, physical AI, and edge computing. Efinix provides a complete development ecosystem including the Efinity® Integrated Development Environment for FPGA design from RTL to bitstream, and Sapphire SoC solutions for embedded processor and AI acceleration from C/C++ and AI model garden to execution. For more information, visit www.efinixinc.com.

