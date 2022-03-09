Efinix® Hires Greg Barrett as CFO Completing Executive Team to Fuel Next Phase of Company Growth

Barrett brings more than three decades of industry experience at Supermicro, Rambus, Micron and Altera to Efinix





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced that Greg Barrett has joined the Efinix executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Barrett brings a wealth of experience to the team as Efinix prepares to embark on the next phase of its expansion delivering the efficiency of the quantum fabric to an increasingly diverse array of end markets.

Prior to joining Efinix, Barrett held positions of vice president of Finance at Supermicro and Rambus, and a senior position at Micron. He also held a senior position at Altera where, during an 18-year tenure, he was instrumental in guiding the company through a critical period of its evolution.

“Efinix is experiencing unprecedented growth as the value proposition of our technology is embraced by our customers across a broad range of markets and applications,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder, CEO, and president. “We are delighted to have Greg on-board as we navigate the next phase of the company’s journey bringing our groundbreaking FPGA fabric, our RISC-V ecosystem and our intuitive acceleration flows to edge and AI applications.”

With the market success of the Trion® and Titanium families, Efinix has seen adoption across a broad spectrum of markets and geographies where operational efficiencies and world class quality systems have fueled revenue growth. Under Greg’s leadership Efinix will institutionalize the financial and operational strategies required to execute against the next phase of the company’s expansion.

“Greg will be a tremendous asset during this period of unprecedented market adoption,” said Ming Ng, chief operating officer. “His insight will be invaluable as we put in place financial plans to meet both short-term operational requirements and the strategic long-term planning to assure growth and return on shareholder investment.”

