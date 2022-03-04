EFG Companies Brings Home Its 10th Gold National Stevie® Award

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessSuccess–EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, announced today that the company earned five awards at the 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The Stevie Awards are a feature of the American Business Awards, the USA’s top business awards program. Competing against companies from around the world such as GoDaddy, Cisco, DHL, IBM, and Delta Vacations, EFG brought home a gold, a silver, and three bronze awards, for a total of 31 awards over eight years. For more information on EFG’s accomplishments and the history behind the Stevie Awards, visit http://bit.ly/2mmqu2z.





EFG Awards

A Gold Award in Contact Center (Up to 100 Seats) recognizing EFG’s contact center for maintaining customer service and information security excellence while operating in an 80 percent remote environment. In a company survey, 99 percent of all contact center team members rated engagement, communication, and collaboration as positive in the new working model. This is the third time – and second year in a row – that EFG has received a Gold Award for its contact center.

in Contact Center (Up to 100 Seats) recognizing EFG’s contact center for maintaining customer service and information security excellence while operating in an 80 percent remote environment. In a company survey, 99 percent of all contact center team members rated engagement, communication, and as positive in the new working model. This is the third time – and second year in a row – that EFG has received a Gold Award for its contact center. A Silver Award in the Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category for accelerating engagement with the company’s claims adjuster team, resulting in over 90 percent of the team feeling motivated, collaborative, and in good communication with other team members. Through ongoing training, rewards and recognition, EFG maintained industry-leading customer service metrics: 95% of all claims are paid by corporate credit card within two hours of receipt of invoice 70% of total claims are one-call claims Average claims call handle time benchmarks at less than 6 minutes

in the Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category for accelerating engagement with the company’s claims adjuster team, resulting in over 90 percent of the team feeling motivated, collaborative, and in good communication with other team members. Through ongoing training, rewards and recognition, EFG maintained industry-leading customer service metrics: A Bronze Award in Business Development Achievement of the Year – Financial Services Industries for achieving banner growth in a globally challenging year. Even with consolidation challenges in the retail automotive market, EFG grew revenues 60 percent faster than the average S&P 500 company, deepened relationships with 213 clients, added 26 new accounts, and increased the number of products carried within existing accounts.

in Business Development Achievement of the Year – Financial Services Industries for achieving banner growth in a globally challenging year. Even with consolidation challenges in the retail automotive market, EFG grew revenues 60 percent faster than the average S&P 500 company, deepened relationships with 213 clients, added 26 new accounts, and increased the number of products carried within existing accounts. A Bronze Award in Best Use of Thought Leadership in Business Development through the company’s marketing communications efforts. EFG received an average of 2 times more share of voice than its competitors, company leaders were quoted or referenced in trade publications 330 percent more than any other competitor, and no competitor met EFG’s volume of news releases, articles, quotes or recognition in industry trade publications.

in Best Use of Thought Leadership in Business Development through the company’s marketing communications efforts. EFG received an average of 2 times more share of voice than its competitors, company leaders were quoted or referenced in trade publications 330 percent more than any other competitor, and no competitor met EFG’s volume of news releases, articles, quotes or recognition in industry trade publications. A Bronze Award in Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category for EFG’s dedicated efforts to drive results and support its clients, resulting in an increase in average client profit per unit to $2,051, helping clients of all sizes remain profitable and maintain their competitive edge against the largest public retailers in the country.

“I am sure that I am in good company with other CEOs when I say that the last two years have tested almost every aspect of business planning, service and product delivery, customer development, and employee engagement,” said John Pappanastos, President and CEO, EFG Companies. “I am so proud of the resourcefulness of EFG’s leaders, the ownership that our employees take in ideation around efficiencies, and our account team’s depth of relationship and fortitude in driving revenue growth. EFG’s entrepreneurial culture definitely equipped us well to face ‘the new world’ confidently and successfully.”

This marks the eighth year in a row that EFG has been recognized with multiple awards for national excellence. With the two gold awards received in 2021, EFG has now received ten gold awards for the company’s dedication to setting the bar high in the consumer protection product industry for client engagement and overall customer experience.

According to the Stevie Award judges, “EFG clearly adapted well to the work-at-home and hybrid environments, and it appears that performance improved with the switch. It is impressive that EFG maintained its strategic intent to build sustainable, market-differentiating solutions while providing its clients and contract holders with the highest standard of customer service.”

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its proprietary products and distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Nordstrom, USAA Banking and Insurance, Ritz Carlton, Amazon and Netflix. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Marcia Barnett



mbarnett3563@gmail.com

214-868-8861