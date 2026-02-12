eFax® Tackling Healthcare’s ‘Dark Data’ Problem with AI-Powered Solutions at ViVE 2026

Industry leader to showcase solutions for transforming unstructured documents into the high-quality data essential for AI maturity

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eFax® by Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, today announced its presence at ViVE 2026 (Booth #1918). As healthcare organizations rush to adopt AI, many are finding progress stalled by "dark data" – valuable clinical information trapped in unstructured faxes, scans, PDFs, and handwriting.

"True innovation in healthcare isn't just about adopting the latest AI; it’s about building the digital foundation that allows those tools to actually work,” said Jeffrey Sullivan, CTO at eFax®. “At ViVE 2026, we’re showing how the eFax® solution portfolio is the bridge between legacy paper-heavy processes and a future where unstructured documents can be transformed into AI-ready, actionable data for better efficiency and patient outcomes."

The Bridge to AI Maturity

The efficacy of healthcare AI depends entirely on high-quality, structured data. eFax® provides the foundational technology to move organizations through three critical stages of digital transformation:

Migration : Moving paper-based fax processes to a secure, HITRUST r2 certified, fully cloud-based environment.

: Moving paper-based fax processes to a secure, HITRUST r2 certified, fully cloud-based environment. Digitization : Utilizing proprietary AI to unlock unstructured data from scans, handwriting, PDFs and faxes, turning static images into searchable, digital assets.

: Utilizing proprietary AI to unlock unstructured data from scans, handwriting, PDFs and faxes, turning static images into searchable, digital assets. Intelligent Workflow Automation: Transforming extracted data and accelerating critical workflows prone to bottlenecks; patient intake, referrals, orders and prior authorizations.

Featured Solutions at Booth #1918

Visitors can experience live demos of the eFax® advanced solution portfolio:

eFax® Clarity : AI-powered intelligent document processing (IDP) designed specifically for complex healthcare workflows: Referrals Orders Prior Authorization Indexing

: AI-powered intelligent document processing (IDP) designed specifically for complex healthcare workflows: ECFax® ( powered by eFax® for government) : The FedRAMP® IL High authorized cloud faxing solution enabling the public sector’s "Cloud Smart" strategies.

( : The FedRAMP® IL High authorized cloud faxing solution enabling the public sector’s "Cloud Smart" strategies. eFax Corporate®: Scalable, high-security cloud faxing for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Connect and Recharge

Join the eFax® team at Booth #1918 for networking and onsite hospitality:

Coffee Bar : Fuel your day with a professional barista serving specialty coffee drinks (Monday, Feb. 23 & Tuesday, Feb. 24).

: Fuel your day with a professional barista serving specialty coffee drinks (Monday, Feb. 23 & Tuesday, Feb. 24). Networking Happy Hour: Join us for refreshments and conversation on Monday, Feb. 23, from 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM.

About eFax®

Building on more than 25 years of success as one of the world’s largest and best-known providers of digital cloud fax technology, eFax® has evolved to be a trusted provider of advanced solutions that automate critical workflows, enable secure data exchange and maximize operational efficiencies, and leverage AI to extract and transform unstructured data. eFax offers solutions that maintain industry-leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. eFax is a brand of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI). For more information about eFax, visit efax.com.

