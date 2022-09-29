eero Announces New Power-Over-Ethernet Devices and Services for Pro Installers and Businesses

eero PoE 6 is a new Wi-Fi 6 PoE-enabled device that can be mounted on a ceiling or wall, provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, and support 100+ connected devices

eero PoE Gateway is the fastest eero ever, supporting wired 2 x 10 gigabit ethernet and 8 x 2.5 PoE-enabled gigabit ethernet interfaces, can power multiple eero PoE 6 units and other PoE devices for maximum coverage and performance in homes and businesses

Introducing eero for Pro Installers, a set of tools for professional A/V integrators, and eero for Business, a new solution to help businesses manage, maintain, and improve performance of eero networks

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eero, an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, today introduced a new range of solutions for professional installers and businesses. The eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway are Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices that can be easily installed and use wired infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable wifi throughout homes and businesses. Additionally, eero for Pro Installers and eero for Business, two new services, simplify wifi installation, set up, and management for professional installers and small businesses.

“At eero, we started with a vision of bringing simple, reliable, and fast wifi to customers across the globe, and now our wifi solutions are in millions of homes around the world,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero. “As we look for ways to continue to solve challenges for new types of customers, we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to professional installers and small businesses with these new PoE products and services.”

eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway: A New Class of eero Devices for Pro Installers and Businesses

For professional installers who set up home wifi networks and businesses building a PoE-enabled network, eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway are simple to set up using wired infrastructure, easy to manage via the eero mobile app, and, like all eero products, will continue to get better over time with automatic software updates for the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades.

eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PoE access point that provides up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and supports more than 100 connected devices. It supports 160 MHz channels and wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). It can go almost anywhere ethernet cable can be pulled—making it easy to flush mount to ceilings and walls.

The eero PoE Gateway is a high-performance wired gateway that supports Internet Service speeds up to 10 Gbps with two 10 gigabits (GbE) ports and eight PoE-enabled 2.5 GbE ports. The eero PoE 6 powers a range of PoE devices like access points and security cameras with an available 100 W of PoE power output when used with the 140 W eero power adapter.

eero for Pro Installers: Making Wifi Installation and Management Easier for Professional Installers

With eero for Pro Installers, professional installers gain access to a new set of software tools designed to help quickly set up a customer’s wifi network and manage issues remotely through the eero app. This five-year license provides access to premium eero Insight features in the eero app, including network health monitoring and remote network management. It also includes the ability to easily transfer networks from installers to customers—and it is included with eero PoE 6 or eero PoE Gateway when purchased through authorized professional installers.

eero for Business: Setting Small Businesses up with Flawless Connectivity

eero for Business is a set of hardware and software capabilities built for small businesses with limited or no IT support that delivers a professional-grade wifi solution and dedicated customer support to make deploying and managing wifi networks easier. It supports multiple SSIDs for a protected internal and public guest network, captive portal management to create a customized guest wifi experience for visitors through personalized welcome screens, and includes eero Insight and eero Secure for the business.

Pricing and Availability

eero PoE 6 will be available in the U.S. and Canada through authorized professional installers in October. Early next year, eero PoE 6 (MSRP: $299.99 / $399.99 CAD) and eero PoE Gateway (MSRP: $649.99 / $859.99 CAD) will be available through select ISP partners in the U.S. and Canada and via amazon.com in the U.S. A list of distributors will be available via eero.com.

eero for Pro Installers will be available in October and will be included with the purchase of eero PoE 6 or eero PoE Gateway at no additional cost for a five-year license when purchased through an authorized professional installer. An eero for Business annual license will retail for $299 per business network and be available early next year in the U.S. and the UK.

About eero

The first mesh home wifi system, eero blankets homes and businesses in fast, reliable, and secure wifi. eero offers advanced online security with eero Plus to help protect connected devices, privacy, family, and employees. Available through participating retailers, internet service providers, and professional installers, eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

eero PoE Gateway has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. eero PoE Gateway is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

