Ee Lyn Khoo Joins Avalara as Chief People Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of human resources leader Ee Lyn Khoo as its new chief people officer. Her responsibilities include overseeing all global people and culture-related initiatives, including human resources; talent management and acquisition; diversity and inclusion; learning and development; total rewards including compensation and benefits; and organizational development.

Ee Lyn brings two decades of human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion experience to Avalara. She has held human resource leadership roles at global companies, including Amazon and General Mills. Ee Lyn most recently served as chief people officer at Redfin.

“Ee Lyn is a talented human resources leader who has led and scaled employee programs for global technology companies,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO and co-founder of Avalara. “People are critical to Avalara’s global growth strategy. Her deep experience leading global people and culture programs and creating a welcoming and inclusive culture will support Avalara’s one-of-a-kind workplace experience and enable our continued growth around the world.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

