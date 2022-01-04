Edwin Hendricks Hired as Principal in Ryan’s Property Tax Consulting Practice

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Edwin Hendricks has joined the Firm as Principal in the Property Tax Consulting practice and will be based in the Atlanta, Georgia office.

Hendricks has more than 14 years of experience in Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) and Valuation and Business Modeling (VBM), including tax strategy, transaction due diligence, divestiture, restructuring, work capital, valuation, modeling and analytical services, and complex security services. He also has significant business development and marketing experience, building relationships with clients and rebranding core service offerings in conjunction with product development teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edwin to our rapidly growing Atlanta office and into our industry-leading Property Tax Consulting practice,” said Ryan President of U.S. Operations Damon Chronis. “His proven tax expertise, leadership skills, and business development experience will be key in offering new solutions to clients and helping grow our Property Tax Consulting team.”

Prior to joining Ryan, Hendricks worked for a big four accounting firm where he served as the Southeast Leader of the TAS Real Estate, Hospitality, and Construction Sector. He was instrumental in launching that firm’s corporate real estate consulting services in the Southeast and has led many domestic and international engagements across a variety of industries and professional service offerings.

Hendricks holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Auburn University and a Master of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also a licensed member of the American Society of Appraisers and American Society of Cost Engineers.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

