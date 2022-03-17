Education Technology Veteran Scott Knuckles Appointed as INVZBL’s Vice President, Customer Success

Knuckles will lead customer engagement with INVZBL Protect Express with his 30 years from the public and private sector in education and information technology

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aforceforgood–INVZBL, headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces the hiring of Scott Knuckles in the position of Vice President, Customer Success. He will lead customer engagement for INVZBL’s portfolio of UV-C cutting-edge products and services, including INVZBL Protect Express powered by FedEx. The first of its kind in the industry, INVZBL Protect Express provides comprehensive device repair and protection services, including real-time updates and tracking, a dedicated customer success executive, and the fastest turnaround times in the education technology market.





As a former education and information technology veteran who implemented vital networking and computer learning systems in the private and public sectors, Knuckles understands the challenges and costs experienced by school systems and organizations around device repair and protection. He will oversee the company’s continued expansion into K-12, higher education, healthcare, and government.

“I’ve known Scott for years and am excited to get the opportunity to work with him,” said INVZBL founder and CEO, Chuck Morrison. “As a former IT Director, Scott is aware of the pain schools are experiencing with excruciatingly long wait times on repair and the lack of information about the status of 1:1 repair. INVZBL Protect Express powered by FedEx directly addresses these needs with industry leading turnaround times, point to point tracking and repair updates, while incorporating INVZBL’s disinfection technology on each repaired device. Scott is a tremendous addition to our growing team here at INVZBL.”

About INVZBL

INVZBL is a hygienic technology company, revolutionizing the way we disinfect, protect, and care about our people, workplaces, and communities. With its industry-leading UV-C innovation and partnerships, INVZBL delivers a portfolio of products and services spanning air purification, device disinfection, and protection-as-a-service. INVZBL Protect Express is powered by FedEx, providing a game-changing service for device repair, logistics, and disinfection to the education and healthcare markets. INVZBL’s UV-C products are certified and proven to remove 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and infectious pathogens in just three minutes. Learn more about how INVZBL is driving a force for good at invzbl.com. Learn more about how INVZBL is driving a force for good at www.INVZBL.com.

