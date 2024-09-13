eDreams ODIGEO Presents Travel Subscription Success at Goldman Sachs’ Premier Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eDreams ODIGEO, the world’s leading travel subscription company and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce firms, presented its transformative subscription-driven business model at the prestigious Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Chief Financial Officer David Elizaga provided insights into how the Company’s Prime service, now boasting over 6.2 million members, is reshaping the travel industry as the first subscription-based platform catering to all travel needs. Prime has experienced one of the fastest growth rates among subscription companies across industries, achieving a remarkable +147% compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2024.

Customer satisfaction driving success

Elizaga emphasised that eDreams Prime offers consumers superior value with competitive pricing, flexibility, convenience and enhanced personalised service, all of which foster strong customer retention. He noted that a key factor in Prime’s success is its superior customer satisfaction. Prime members consistently report higher satisfaction rates, reflected in the company’s rising Net Promoter Score (NPS). Prime members also book significantly more frequently than non-members, on average 3.8 times more. eDreams is also the highest-rated company among its peers on Trustpilot, further revealing the added value that the subscription model delivers to travellers.

Expanding offerings and geographic reach

Elizaga detailed eDreams ODIGEO’s strategic plan to expand Prime’s geographic reach and enhance its product offering. Initially focused on flights, Prime now includes hotels, car rentals, and dynamic travel packages, significantly enriching the overall customer experience by delivering a personalised platform that solves the customer’s travel needs. Prime users are increasingly engaging with multiple travel services, demonstrating the broad appeal of the platform.

Innovation and AI integration

The presentation also highlighted eDreams ODIGEO’s leadership in leveraging advanced AI and personalisation tools to further enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. By tailoring offerings to individual Prime members, these innovations increase loyalty and repeat business while ensuring a seamless travel journey. Elizaga also emphasized the Company’s ongoing efforts to explore AI-driven solutions aimed at sustaining and expanding its technological leadership in the travel sector.

Looking ahead

Elizaga reminded that its ambitious long-term targets for fiscal year 2025, more than 7.25 million Prime members and Cash EBITDA exceeding €180 million, are well within reach. He concluded by outlining eDreams ODIGEO’s growth potential. “With under-penetrated markets and significant opportunities to expand both geographically and through new product offerings, eDreams ODIGEO is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the industry as the first and largest travel subscription platform. The combination of technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and a subscription-led model provides a robust foundation for sustained growth, benefitting both customers and shareholders.”

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 6.2 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

