EDP Joins VertiGIS, Opens Nordic Market

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BV–VertiGIS, a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer, has completed the acquisition of 100% of EDP Consult AB, an established software and services provider based in Staffanstorp, Sweden.

VertiGIS is backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, who began acquiring GIS and location technology software companies under the brand in 2017.

Best known for its EDP Future, EDP Mobile and EDP Vision products, EDP develops and delivers software for Swedish municipalities. Their technology specifically addresses customer challenges regarding water & waste, district heating, and rent & general billing in addition to case supervision and document management for all parts of public administration, government agencies and companies.

EDP’s Founder & CEO Mikael Nyquist explains: “I am proud of what my EDP colleagues have accomplished over the past 39 years, and I am excited to see how we will evolve as part of VertiGIS to offer new value to our customers.”

EDP will partner with VertiGIS’ existing public sector business, which has decades of proven expertise in helping municipalities solve similar challenges in its respective markets.

“EDP’s customer-centric approach to digitalizing processes and solving challenges with location technology matches well with ours,” adds Richard Wiegmann, President & CEO of VertiGIS. “We’re pleased to have EDP join VertiGIS and are looking forward to helping bring their expertise to new customers around the world, while finding opportunities for existing VertiGIS technology in the Nordic market.”

EDP’s product lines join VertiGIS’ solutions for public sector & land management, utilities & energy, telecommunications and infrastructure & facility management that serve more than 5,200 customers worldwide.

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS is a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Its focus is the development of software solutions and services that help utilities & energy, land management, public sector, telecommunications, and industry customers connect their business processes to location technology. The VertiGIS product portfolio is used by thousands of customers and millions of end-users in over 50 countries and is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading mapping software, most notably Esri’s ArcGIS®. Major product brands include: VertiGIS Studio®, UT for ArcGIS®, the 3A product line, GEONIS, ConnectMaster™, M4® Solutions, GeoOffice, WebOffice, ProOffice, and EDP’s Future, Mobile and Vision lines. Learn more at www.vertigis.com.

About EDP:

More than 90% of Sweden’s municipalities run their day-to-day business using EDP software. By working closely together with Swedish municipalities, government agencies and corporate businesses, EDP develops comprehensive, functional and time-saving IT solutions for the public sector. EDP software is used in several different business areas, such as waste management and building permit management, and contributes to a smooth digital society that is accessible for everyone. Learn more at www.edp.se.

About Battery Ventures:

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

Contacts

Therese Larander, Communications Manager – EDP

Website: www.edp.se
Email: therese.larander@edp.se
Phone: +46 46 234550

Daniel Semjaniv, Head of Sales & Marketing – EDP

Website: www.edp.se
Email: daniel.semjaniv@edp.se
Phone: +46 46 234550

Jason Kolt, Chief Marketing Officer – VertiGIS

Website: www.vertigis.com
Email: jason.kolt@vertigis.com
Phone: +49 89 450260

