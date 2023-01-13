EDP Biotech Announces New Hire Sam Libby to Lead Rapid Company Growth and Expansion Opportunities

Sam Libby joins EDP Biotech Corporation as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development to expand investments and create new corporate relationship opportunities as the company grows.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDP Biotech proudly welcomes Sam Libby as the Company’s Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development. Libby will manage investments, drive merger and acquisition opportunities and develop corporate relationships for the Company. Additionally, Libby will support the execution and expansion of our strategy as the Company is meeting milestones faster than expected and is experiencing rapid growth.

Libby joins the EDP Biotech team with almost a decade of experience in healthcare investment banking, experience in advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, public and private equity financings and other strategic alternatives. He has completed 30+ transactions across various healthcare verticals with a combined valuation of over $20 billion.

“I am very excited to join the EDP Biotech team. I have worked alongside Eric Mayer and EDP’s management team in a banking relationship for some time. I strongly believe in their patient-centered approach and core objective of increasing accessibility to early-stage cancer detection,” said Libby.

“Libby’s experience and breadth of knowledge are paralleled by his philosophy of getting ahead of disease to improve patient lives. These are values deeply shared by EDP Biotech,” said Eric Mayer, CEO of EDP Biotech.

The addition of Libby will add value to the team, accelerate the Company’s growth goals and support the overall mission to improve patient lives.

About EDP Biotech Corporation

EDP Biotech Corporation (EDP Biotech), incorporated in 2005, is a privately held ISO 13485:2016 and CLIA certified in vitro diagnostics laboratory specializing in early-detection biomarker assay development and commercialization, diagnostic and companion CRO services and clinical patient and community testing in oncology, infectious disease and women’s health. EDP Biotech’s founding was in oncology biomarkers. The Company’s first commercial product, ColoPlex™, is a new multimarker in vitro diagnostic assay to be used in the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancerous cancer polyps. The EDP Biotech mission remains clear: detect early and save lives. To learn more, please visit www.edpbiotech.com.

Contacts

Jessica Etheridge at jessicaetheridge@edpbiotech.com or call 865-299-6250