Edinburgh, Scotland-Based Queen Margaret University Deploys YuJa Panorama to Deliver Accessible and Inclusive Learning to All

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Located in Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, Queen Margaret University has selected YuJa Panorama to help deliver accessible course content to its more than 8,500 students campuswide.

One of the goals outlined in the institution’s strategic plan is to create accessible and inclusive lifelong learning opportunities, including the ability to “Enhance further access for students from underrepresented groups, designing and implementing new approaches to flexibility in the learner journey in order to offer each student a journey that is appropriate to their needs.”

One product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions, YuJa Panorama helps institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background and provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility. It also offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage. YuJa Panorama also integrates with the system’s centralized Learning Management System (LMS), Canvas. With LTI 1.3, YuJa aligns data and reporting capabilities at both an organization and sub-organization level.

“Queen Margaret University is committed to creating accessible materials for students, from its website to course content. We’re pleased to help them deliver on this commitment and to continue to grow its accessibility practices to meet its diverse constituency of learners,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

ABOUT QUEEN MARGARET UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1875, Queen Margaret University is located in Edinburgh, Scotland. The university serves more than 8,600 students representing over 70 countries. The university dedicates itself to subjects where it can offer a distinctive offering, including in healthcare; social sciences; creative arts; business, management and enterprise; and primary and secondary teaching. Learn more at www.qmu.ac.uk.

