EdiGene to Present getools, a Data Analysis Software Toolkit for Advanced Analytics of DNA and RNA Editing Efficiency and Outcomes for Therapeutic Development at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BEIJING and CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – (May 2, 2022) – EdiGene, Inc., a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating gene-editing technologies into transformative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases and cancer, will present getools (gene editing data analysis toolkit) for advanced analytics of DNA and RNA editing efficiency and outcomes for therapeutic development at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting on May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Powered by internally developed algorithm framework, getools enables more efficient and accurate analytics of the mixed complex mutational spectrum in vitro and in vivo, in bulk or at the single-cell level, of DNA and RNA editing efficiency and outcomes than other existing analytic tools. It ensures data security with localized deployment and provides reports and industry-standard result files of different formats for whole-cycle data tracing and workflow integration. These features contribute to gene editing studies from lab research to therapeutic development.

Details of the presentation:



Title: getools Enables Ultra-Fast and Accurate Quantification of Gene-editing Outcomes with Both Bulk and Single-Cell Data from Genome Editing Experiments



Session Date/Time: Wednesday May 18, 2022 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM



Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction III



Abstract Number: 962

“The development of getools demonstrates our expertise in gene editing and bioinformatics and our ability to leverage that to create solutions and provide deep insights for therapeutic development,” said Dong Wei, Ph.D., CEO of EdiGene. “Innovative gene-editing therapies is beginning to show their breakthrough potential, and for such novel therapeutic modality, new tools and analytics are needed to quantitatively analyze and monitor gene-editing outcomes at the nucleic acid level in order to determine risk and benefit of a therapeutic candidate. EdiGene is dedicated to advancing such innovation to facilitate the development of DNA and RNA editing based therapeutics for patients in need.”

EdiGene has established three centers of excellence with underlying technologies of gene editing, bioinformatics, and high-throughput genome-editing screening. These scientific expertise and capabilities are integrated into the whole process of therapeutic development across its four gene-editing therapeutic platforms for ex vivo, in vivo, and targeted therapies.

About EdiGene, Inc

EdiGene is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating gene editing technologies into transformative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases and cancer. The company has established its proprietary ex vivo genome-editing platforms for hematopoietic stem cells and T cells, in vivo therapeutic platform based on RNA base editing, and high-throughput genome-editing screening to discover novel targeted therapies. Founded in 2015, EdiGene is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. More information can be found at www.EdiGene.com.

