Edifecs to Showcase Prior Authorization Solution at WEDI Summer Conference 2023

Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, is participating in multiple sessions at the virtual Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) 2023 Summer Conference, August 1 – 2. Kevin Day, principal business advisor at Edifecs, and AVP product manager, Sergiu Rata, are moderating an expert panel discussion on taking a holistic and patient-centered approach to attachments.





Edifecs will also be hosting a technology showcase to share how organizations can take a strategic approach to complying with prior authorization mandates. As a leader helping resolve challenges with prior authorization that delay patient care, Edifecs executives will share first-hand knowledge on efficiently improving health information exchange, reducing costs, and while preparing for forthcoming mandate compliance.

The WEDI Summer Forum will focus on two CMS proposed rules. Day One will focus on the “Advancing Interoperability and Improving Prior Authorization Processes” provisions, with emphasis on the Prior Authorization Requirements, Documentation, and Decision (PARDD) API requirements. Day Two will spotlight the “Health Care Attachments Transactions” and its X12-based proposals. Experts will also examine the HL7 Clinical Data exchange (CDex) standard and discuss critical implementation issues and steps the industry must take to ensure an efficient transition to these new standards.

Edifecs’ 2023 WEDI Spring Conference:

Tech Showcase: Prior Authorization: Pure Compliance vs Effective Cost Reduction

WHEN: August 1, 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. CDT

August 1, 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. CDT SPEAKERS: Brian Poteet, Product Manager, Prior Authorization, Edifecs



Educational Session: Prepare for Attachments (X12 & FHIR) With a Holistic Patient-Centered Approach

WHAT: Take a holistic solution view of attachments across the patient’s entire healthcare journey and discover how to incorporate the CMS-0053 rule along with CDEX for Prior Authorization

Take a holistic solution view of attachments across the patient’s entire healthcare journey and discover how to incorporate the CMS-0053 rule along with CDEX for Prior Authorization WHEN: August 2, 10:15 – 11 a.m. CDT

August 2, 10:15 – 11 a.m. CDT SPEAKERS: Kevin Day, Principal Business Advisor, Edifecs Sergiu Rata, AVP Product Management, Edifecs



You can access the full agenda for the WEDI Summer Forum here.

About Edifecs

Edifecs provides market leading technology to its payer and health system customers, which serve nearly 300 million people in the U.S. healthcare market. For over 25 years, Edifecs has enabled customers to unlock greater value by aggregating, normalizing, and unifying data with its Best in KLAS interoperability platform. The Edifecs platform serves as the foundation for the solutions that eliminate stakeholder friction to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges, including accelerating value-based payment adoption and obtaining more complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models. Edifecs offers natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain “evergreen” compliance. Edifecs customers include 24 of the 25 top commercial health plans in the country, 27 out of 34 of the Blue Cross Blue Shield payers, 35 of the 50 Medicaid programs, and 5 out of 10 of the largest health systems.

