Edgewater Wireless Issues 2026 Corporate Update

“Wi-Fi8 Before Wi-Fi8” – Accelerating Wi-Fi8-ready Spectrum Slicing™ Silicon with Silicon Catalyst Ecosystem, Arm, Synopsys and FABrIC Support

OTTAWA, Ontario & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$YFI #Densification--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP for residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT markets, today issued a corporate update outlining the Company’s material progress over the past 12 months and its 2026 execution roadmap toward Wi-Fi8-ready silicon deliverables and strategic commercialization.

Over the last year, Edgewater has evolved from an innovation-led Wi-Fi disruptor into a globally recognized reliability and low-latency thought leader, advancing an approach that is increasingly shaping where the industry is going next: a shift from “speed-only” messaging to the deterministic, low-latency and ultra-reliable connectivity requirements now defining the road to Wi-Fi8.

2025-2026 Highlights

Silicon Catalyst engagement : Selected by Silicon Catalyst and strengthened the Company’s ecosystem access to leading semiconductor partners, advisors, and in-kind resources that materially reduce development cost and execution risk.

: Selected by Silicon Catalyst and strengthened the Company’s ecosystem access to leading semiconductor partners, advisors, and in-kind resources that materially reduce development cost and execution risk. Non-dilutive leverage from in-kind partners : Expanded access to critical semiconductor infrastructure and support through in-kind partnerships and ecosystem programs, including Arm (NASDAQ: Arm) and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), enabling world-class design capability with a capital-efficient footprint.

: Expanded access to critical semiconductor infrastructure and support through in-kind partnerships and ecosystem programs, including Arm (NASDAQ: Arm) and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), enabling world-class design capability with a capital-efficient footprint. FABrIC funding : Secured non-dilutive FABrIC (aka Canada’s CHIPS Act) support to advance commercialization of Edgewater’s next-generation Wi-Fi silicon initiatives.

: Secured to advance commercialization of Edgewater’s next-generation Wi-Fi silicon initiatives. Wi-Fi8 leadership and narrative shift : Elevated Edgewater’s position in the emerging Wi-Fi8 (Ultra High Reliability) era, reinforcing the market transition to reliability, deterministic performance and lower latency.

: Elevated Edgewater’s position in the emerging era, reinforcing the market transition to reliability, deterministic performance and lower latency. Validation at scale : Building on previously disclosed large-footprint proof points, Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing™ has demonstrated 7–18x performance gains (observed in most surveyed homes) and approximately 50% lower latency in a Tier-1 operator environment.

: Building on previously disclosed large-footprint proof points, Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing™ has demonstrated (observed in most surveyed homes) and approximately in a Tier-1 operator environment. Standards foresight : Edgewater’s early work with CableLabs on Dual-Channel Wi-Fi™ helped catalyze the industry’s first major realization that Wi-Fi had to evolve beyond single-channel contention—an evolution now reflected in Multi-Link Operation (MLO) in Wi-Fi7 and accelerating into Wi-Fi8.

: Edgewater’s early work with on Dual-Channel Wi-Fi™ helped catalyze the industry’s first major realization that Wi-Fi had to evolve beyond single-channel contention—an evolution now reflected in in Wi-Fi7 and accelerating into Wi-Fi8. PrismIQ™ execution milestone delivered : Edgewater completed packaging for RF front-end components designed for integration within the PrismIQ™ product family—milestone delivered on time, and on budget leveraging the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem.

: Edgewater completed packaging for RF front-end components designed for integration within the PrismIQ™ product family—milestone delivered on time, and on budget leveraging the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem. Strategic advisor appointment: Edgewater strengthened its strategic bench with the appointment of Wi-Fi semiconductor pioneer Rick Bahr as a strategic advisor to support roadmap execution and market alignment.

Transforming the Wi-Fi Narrative: Reliability is the New Speed

“This past year has been transformational for Edgewater,” said Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We’ve materially strengthened every pillar of our business—ecosystem, silicon roadmap, and go-to-market readiness—while the broader Wi-Fi market has begun moving in the direction we’ve been advocating for years: reliability, determinism and low latency. In many respects, we were Wi-Fi8 before Wi-Fi8—because Spectrum Slicing™ was built to solve the real-world contention and latency problems that headline speeds alone never addressed.”

Building a Capital-Efficient Semiconductor Engine

As a fabless semiconductor and IP licensing company, Edgewater is focused on innovation and design while leveraging a curated network of world-class ecosystem partners for tools, IP, prototyping, packaging, and manufacturing pathways. This approach reduces time-to-market and execution risk, while enabling Edgewater to advance Wi-Fi8-ready Spectrum Slicing™ silicon with disciplined capital deployment.

Over the past 12 months, Edgewater has expanded access to critical semiconductor development infrastructure through ecosystem programs and in-kind support—most notably through Silicon Catalyst and its in-kind partners, including Arm and Synopsys, as well as non-dilutive FABrIC funding supporting key commercialization initiatives.

Quietly Transformative: Crystallizing the Wi-Fi8 Value Proposition

Edgewater also recently engaged Rick Bahr, a highly regarded Wi-Fi silicon engineering and technical marketing leader, in an advisory capacity. While the Company continues to execute its silicon roadmap, Bahr’s involvement has helped Edgewater further crystallize its market-facing value proposition and align product strategy to the emerging Wi-Fi8 requirements—bringing together system architecture rigor with the technical storytelling needed to win with Tier-1 service providers and strategic silicon partners.

From Dual-Channel to MLO: Edgewater’s Track Record of “Seeing Around Corners”

Edgewater’s early standards and ecosystem work—beginning with CableLabs and Dual-Channel Wi-Fi—helped highlight a structural industry constraint: single-channel contention. The market’s adoption of MLO in Wi-Fi7 represents a major step forward, and Edgewater believes Wi-Fi8’s focus on ultra-high reliability will further elevate the importance of deterministic scheduling, spectral efficiency, and low-latency performance under real-world load.

Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing™ approach is designed to address these next-generation requirements directly, including the ability to improve experience even in mixed environments with legacy devices—an increasingly important factor as global Wi-Fi networks become denser and more application-critical.

2026 Outlook: Technical and Commercial Milestones Ahead

As we enter 2026, we believe Edgewater is exceptionally well positioned for a meaningful step-up in execution and market engagement as the industry embraces the reliability-first requirements we have been engineering for years. Over the next 6–12 months, the Company expects to deliver a clear set of investor-grade catalysts:

(i) a demonstration-ready PrismIQ™ prototype designed to showcase Spectrum Slicing™ in demanding, real-world conditions. (ii) a formal demonstration and evaluation campaign with major service providers, OEMs and ODMs to convert interest into pilots, commercial discussions and potential orders. (iii) continued progress on our Wi-Fi8-ready silicon roadmap, including RF and baseband milestones and the Arm-enabled AI subsystem. (iv) advancement of IP licensing and strategic partnership pathways that accelerate go-to-market while preserving a capital-efficient footprint; and (v) the build-out of commercial readiness assets—reference design alignment, integration support and deployment playbooks—designed to make adoption fast and straightforward for partners as Wi-Fi evolves toward the Wi-Fi8 ultra-high reliability era.

In parallel, Edgewater expects to expand access to additional non-dilutive funding sources—including incremental government and ecosystem programs—to further accelerate execution and increase shareholder value per dollar invested. As global networks become more mission-critical, the Company also expects its deterministic performance capabilities to extend into adjacent high-value verticals where reliability, resilience, and predictable latency are paramount, including emerging dual-use applications (i.e. commercial + military – UAVs, drones etc.) shaped by evolving geopolitical priorities.

“We believe Edgewater is an underrecognized leader in the reliability-first Wi-Fi era,” Skafel added. “2026 is about converting our ecosystem advantage and technical leadership into milestone execution, strategic design-ins, and durable commercial pathways.”

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, allocating spectrum in real time, and autonomously optimizing channel and link density to keep networks fast, fair, and reliable when it matters most. The result is tangible economics for service providers and their customers: reduced churn, improved efficiency, and consistently high-performance connectivity in the most demanding, high-density environments.

Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater’s patented, AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels within a single band, so more users get more usable capacity without the typical trade-offs. PrismIQ powers Edgewater’s Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set, designed for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance at scale across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT deployments—while delivering 10× performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices.

With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patents pending, and a capital-efficient fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-leading connectivity for the next era of global networks. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the future of connectivity.

