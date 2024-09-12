Edgecore Wi-Fi Unveils EAP112: Wi-Fi HaLow and IoT Gateway Solution, Available for Order

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leader in innovative networking solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunications providers, is excited to announce the launch of the EAP112, a groundbreaking device integrating both Wi-Fi HaLow access point and Matter IoT gateway functionalities. Designed to address the growing demands of IoT applications, the EAP112 offers long-range connectivity, energy efficiency, and robust performance, making it an adaptable solution across various environments. The EAP112 is now available for purchasing, providing users with immediate access to its advanced features for seamless IoT deployment.





The EAP112 supports an impressive range of wireless communication technologies, including Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah), BLE, Zigbee, Thread, and LTE/CBRS, providing comprehensive coverage for IoT applications such as smart agriculture, smart cities, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and industrial monitoring. Its versatile design makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor deployments, with a rugged construction capable of withstanding harsh outdoor conditions. It can operate between -30°C and 50°C and features an IP65-rated enclosure for water and dust resistance, broadening its application in extreme environments.

This innovative network device broadens its support to encompass key wireless communication protocols essential for IoT applications, such as BLE, Zigbee, and Thread, enhancing short-range wireless connectivity. Moreover, it steps into the realm of long-range IoT applications with Wi-Fi HaLow, boasting widespread coverage, deep penetration, and a robust connection capacity for a multitude of devices.

Recognizing the critical role of backhaul transmission in network infrastructure, the EAP112 additionally embraces LTE-A and CBRS frequencies, as well as traditional wired Ethernet. In specific scenarios, the Wi-Fi HaLow technology facilitated by the EAP112 also doubles as a backhaul network solution.

Through this highly complementary technology integration, the EAP112 is poised to empower a diverse array of users with the perfect toolkit for developing innovative IoT applications tailored to their unique needs.

In addition to its cutting-edge connectivity features, Edgecore Wi-Fi is introducing a new Wi-Fi HaLow and Matter IoT device management platform on its cloud-based controller, ecCLOUD, allowing seamless management of Wi-Fi HaLow cameras and Matter-compliant IoT devices. This platform simplifies network provisioning, configuration, and monitoring, enhancing both the user experience and network performance.

Key Features of the EAP112 Include:

Matter IoT Compatibility: Integrates Matter gateway technologies, ensuring seamless IoT device management and long-range connectivity solutions via Wi-Fi HaLow.

Wi-Fi HaLow Repeater Mode: Extends coverage and enhances network stability in challenging environments.

Wi-Fi HaLow Camera Solution: Optimized for long-range camera applications, the EAP112 supports real-time video transmission over distances up to 500 meters, providing excellent performance in environments requiring wide-area wireless surveillance. Its high-penetration capabilities allow signal transmission through multiple floors and partitions, making it ideal for complex building layouts.

Comprehensive IoT Management on ecCLOUD: Both the EAP112 and connected IoT devices can be managed via ecCLOUD, streamlining operations and deployment of IoT devices through an intuitive user interface.

“The EAP112 demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in IoT connectivity,” said TengTai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. “It meets the demands of a rapidly evolving IoT ecosystem, providing flexible and reliable solutions for our customers.”

The EAP112 masterfully combines multiple wireless technologies, empowering users to develop customized IoT infrastructures that meet a variety of operational needs. Whether managing smart cameras for surveillance or implementing IoT solutions across rural areas, the EAP112 provides the flexibility and performance required to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world.

Availability: The Edgecore Wi-Fi EAP112 is now available for purchase, marking a major step forward in the evolution of IoT connectivity.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation. Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/.

