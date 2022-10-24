Edgecore to Highlight its Field-Proven Open Network Solutions at the Fyuz TIP 2022 Summit in Madrid

Edgecore Demonstrates its Leadership in Open Networking Solutions for Telecom Networks with Robust Hardware and an Abundant Choice of Software Options

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, today announces its participation at Fyuz, the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) 2022 Summit in Madrid, Spain, from October 25th to 27th. At the summit, Edgecore will highlight its complete range of open networking solutions, from access and aggregation to core networks. These open networking solutions offer greater choice of software from a rich partner ecosystem, providing flexibility in deployment and reduced costs for telecom operators.

With the introduction of 5G mobile networks, carrier and cloud service providers need to upgrade their network infrastructure to address the major growth in traffic driven by new innovative services and an increased number of users. As a leader in open network solutions, Edgecore offers core, metro, and aggregation routers based on the Broadcom StrataDNX family of chipsets with deep buffer designs, capable of handling the most demanding use cases, and delivering the quality, reliability, and features expected by operators. In fact, some of the largest Tier-1 operators in the world have already deployed thousands of Edgecore aggregation routers in their networks. These field-proven solutions provide the high-performance, high capacity, and scalability that operators require for delivering powerful new services to customers.

Edgecore has been an early participant in TIP, a community that includes hundreds of companies working together to create and deploy open network solutions in telecom networks. Edgecore is a key contributor to the TIP Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) project and was involved in the design of Cassini, the industry’s first modular open-source packet transponder, which has seen successful deployment in several networks worldwide. In addition, Edgecore has been actively involved in the TIP OpenWiFi project, a community-developed, open Wi-Fi software system that includes both a cloud controller SDK and access point firmware, both designed and validated to work seamlessly together. Edgecore is committed to driving the adoption of open network solutions, which is key to achieving TIP’s goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry.

Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore said, “As a longtime active contributing member of TIP, Edgecore is excited to participate in the Fyuz TIP summit in Madrid. Edgecore believes in the positive collaboration among the members of TIP, and is always eager to promote open networking solutions as a flexible and reliable answer for telecom operators. Being a leader in open networking, Edgecore is able to offer a wide range of solutions with a complete turnkey ecosystem of hardware and software choices that are ready for deployment in the most demanding of network environments.”

Kristian Toivo, Executive Director, TIP said, “Edgecore shares TIP’s ambition for the adoption of open and disaggregated networks. Through the introduction of Edgecore’s switches, operators will be able to leverage software and open source developers to deliver more innovation and choice in how its network is built.”

At the Fyuz TIP 2022 Summit, Edgecore will outline the following solutions:

Access Routers – A complete cell site router series for different deployments that conform to TIP DCSG (CSR200-64G, CSR300 series – 300G, CSR440 – 800G).

– A complete cell site router series for different deployments that conform to TIP DCSG (CSR200-64G, CSR300 series – 300G, CSR440 – 800G). Aggregation Routers – AGR100 series (800G), AGR400 series (2.4T) with carrier-grade reliability and multirole capabilities.

– AGR100 series (800G), AGR400 series (2.4T) with carrier-grade reliability and multirole capabilities. Core Routers – COR550 4T (Jericho2) 100GbE disaggregated core router for telecom and data center applications, and fabric router COR580 9.6T (Roman), a cost-effective, flexible fabric switch for carrier core router applications.

– COR550 4T (Jericho2) 100GbE disaggregated core router for telecom and applications, and router COR580 9.6T (Roman), a cost-effective, flexible fabric switch for carrier core router applications. Cassini AS7716-24SC – The industry’s first open network packet transponder, purpose built to enable network operators to easily migrate existing metro and long-haul Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) networks, adding new 200G coherent optical interfaces to extend inter- datacenter and Layer 3 services, all in an open network platform.

About Edgecore

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come. Find out more at telecominfraproject.com.

All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Edgecore Media Contact

Lucille Lu



lucille_lu@edge-core.com

+886-3-505-3674