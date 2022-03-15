Edgecore and Pica8 Announce Joint Webinar for Next-Generation Campus Networks with IoT

HSINCHU, Taiwan & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers and telecommunication service providers, and Pica8, a leading innovator in enterprise networking software, today announced a joint webinar for next-generation campus networks with IoT. Join us to learn how the combined solutions from Edgecore and Pica8 help campus networks embrace the innovation of open networking technology.

Topic: Next-generation campus networks with IoT



Date: March 29th at 6:00 pm Pacific Time / March 30 at 9:00 am CST



Speakers: Edgecore Vice President of Product Management Nanda Ravindran and Pica8 Chief Marketing Officer Kelly LeBlanc



Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8290840362439454224

The future enterprise campus will be IoT centric with virtualization connecting the entire campus seamlessly together. Pica8’s enterprise software on top of Edgecore’s networking platforms together provide a wide portfolio of easy-to-use, hardened, and comprehensive networking solutions for the enterprise and data center markets.

Pica8 will join Edgecore to discuss how its enterprise software suite, including the AmpCon Network Controller and PicOS Software, combine with Edgecore’s enterprise switch platforms to deliver automation, security, virtualization, and analytics for customers building next-generation campus networks.

Pica8 and Edgecore Networks Collaboration

Pica8 and Edgecore collaborate to successfully deliver customer solutions and will be discussing some details of these solutions during this webinar. Amongst recent successes, Gulf Medical stands out as a great example of how Pica8 and Edgecore products can be combined to provide a cost-effective networking solution to displace more cumbersome and problematic products from other major vendors.

Gulf Medical is a medical equipment and solutions distributor, headquartered in Saudi Arabia. Having outgrown a Cumulus Linux installation, Gulf Medical was looking for a drop-in replacement that would solve performance issues that had developed over time, as well as connect and integrate with video phones, cameras, access points, and IoT devices that send data to be collected. Pica8’s PicOS software on Edgecore PoE switch hardware solved these issues, as well as setting the proper environment for future upgrades.

“In the future, Gulf Medical plans to continue working with Pica8 and Edgecore to integrate with Pica8’s AmpCon Network Controller for push-button automation and zero-touch provisioning,” said Mokhtar Attiya, Information Technology Manager at Gulf Medical. “We plan to leverage Pica8’s Ansible Playbooks to customize automation.”

“Edgecore is always looking for leading-edge application vendors to partner with, and Pica8’s software expertise and time in the market makes them a great resource to service the advanced network market,” said Nanda Ravindran, Vice President of Product Management for Edgecore Networks. “Edgecore and Pica8’s commitment to open networking will be important as we continue to redefine scale in the new era of computing and networking.”

“Pica8, as a pioneer of disaggregated networking software, is in a unique position to enable next-generation IoT devices and applications,” said Kelly LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer for Pica8. “Teaming up with Edgecore Networks allows us to provide a single step, turn-key networking solution for any size enterprise networking application.”

About Edgecore

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP-Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry’s open networking software alternative to Cisco, Juniper and Arista for the enterprise. Pica8’s AmpCon Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches and competing Juniper and Arista solutions for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

