EdgeCo Holdings Announces Launch of AmericanTCSSM

The new brand brings together the Trust, Custody and Retirement operations EdgeCo has acquired over the past four years under a single banner.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EdgeCo Holdings, LP (“EdgeCo”) is pleased to announce the launch of AmericanTCSSM, aligning the trust, custody and retirement operations EdgeCo has acquired since 2018 under a single brand. The units that comprise AmericanTCS currently custody approximately $120 billion in assets, service over 300,000 retirement plans with more than 6 million participants, support over 10,000 unaffiliated financial advisors, and more than 420 benefits administrators. The operations under the newly formed AmericanTCS division include:

Mid Atlantic Trust Company , is a Trust & Custody solution for benefits administrators and financial institutions, currently provides services to over 200 industry partners. The company offers an innovative set of portfolio tools and conflict-free investment products that not only save benefits administrators time and expense in managing existing plans but also provide features that will help win new business.

American Trust Retirement, which represents both AT Retirement Services, LLC and American Trust Company, is a full-service retirement plan provider and fiduciary focused on the retirement market. We service plan sponsors and retirement plan investors directly and through our relationships with other financial intermediaries.

American Trust Wealth, serves individual and institutional investors. through a broad suite of financial services within a sound fiduciary environment.

, serves individual and institutional investors. through a broad suite of financial services within a sound fiduciary environment. AmericanTCS Technology provides workflow automation solutions through its PensionPro software and trading solutions for retirement providers, including third-party administrators (TPA) and custodians, through its VMS Hub service, which is being rebranded to Hub+SM.

EdgeCo Holdings CEO, Paul Schneider, explained the mission behind AmericanTCS, “Nearly 57 million people don’t have a traditional pension or retirement savings plan. That’s nearly half of working-age Americans.” Mr. Schneider continued, “Our mission at AmericanTCS is to help solve for that by creating financial security for all Americans by bringing together industry-leading technology, investment solutions and, most importantly, people with deep experience in the retirement industry that are simply focused on helping our partners create better participant outcomes.”

The AmericanTCS model is built upon the foundation of Mid Atlantic Trust Company, an industry-leading Trust & Custody solution. That cornerstone of trust and custody services has been married with software and trading solutions the firm has added through acquisitions of PensionPro in 2021 and VMSHub in 2022. These services at a high level allow retirement providers to manage projects, optimize trade flows, and analyze profitability while providing tools and solutions that enhance the advisor-client relationship.

Additionally, for retirement providers looking for support in navigating the increasingly challenging environment of today’s complex retirement market, AmericanTCS can assume a range of administrative and operational responsibilities.

“These are exciting times to be a part of our company,” commented Tim Friday, Mid Atlantic Trust Company CEO and President of EdgeCo Holdings. “The pieces of the puzzle we have been working towards over the last four years are finally coming together. Bringing the trust and retirement division under one brand will allow us to better support our recordkeeping and investment management partners with the shared resources we now have, while still offering the same great service everyone’s come to know.”

About AmericanTCSSM

AmericanTCS and its businesses collectively date back almost 40 years and provide industry-leading financial services to the American workforce. Through its businesses, AmericanTCS delivers a wide array of custody and trust, retirement services, wealth management, and technology software automation to a diverse national client base. With over $120 billion in assets custodied, $17 billion in recordkeeping assets, and $1.6 billion under wealth management and fiduciary services, all of the operations that comprise AmericanTCS share a common mission: to create financial security for all Americans. To learn more visit www.americantcs.com.

About EdgeCo Holdings

Through its AmericanTCS and NewEdge Capital Group divisions, EdgeCo Holdings is a premier provider of best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients. For over four decades, EdgeCo companies have provided a suite of technology and support services, including full-service retirement plan administration, brokerage, advisory, and trust and custody services to a diverse national client base of financial intermediaries. This client base includes registered representatives, investment advisors and other financial intermediaries, including retirement plan recordkeepers, TPAs, bank trust departments, broker dealers and insurance companies. EdgeCo Holdings currently services approximately $150 billion in client assets under custody or administration and more than 10,000 financial advisors and 500 financial institutions.

