EDGE AI San Diego 2026 Conference to Convene Global AI Experts

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--The EDGE AI FOUNDATION, the world’s largest community of edge AI developers, tech makers and academia, announces the opening of attendee registration and media/analyst credentialing for EDGE AI San Diego 2026.

Taking place on March 24-26, 2026, the conference and expo will bring together hundreds of industry experts, researchers, and innovators to engage in talks, demos, workshops and panels to shape the future of edge AI. With a wide range of keynotes and panels - from compelling case studies of edge AI deployments to understanding investments from the defense industry - conference topics will focus on expanding the possibilities of physical AI, generative and agentic edge AI, the advancement of edge AI tools, breakthroughs in semiconductors, software, and more.

“As edge AI adoption accelerates, there is a growing need for venues that bring discussion, practical implementation, performance, and outcomes to the forefront and connect those working in the space,” said Pete Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION. “EDGE AI San Diego is the only forum in the US that brings together this depth and breadth of experts - representing dozens of companies, disciplines and industries - to share real-world deployments, provide substantive lessons learned, and highlight how their tools are reducing latency, energy consumption and infrastructure demands.”

Confirmed keynote speakers and panelists are recognized leaders across the edge AI ecosystem. The most up-to-date list of speakers and panelists is available on the EDGE AI San Diego speakers site.

KEY DETAILS FOR ATTENDANCE

EDGE AI San Diego will be held at Eve, located at 975 Waterfront Place, Suite 400. Interested attendees can register at sandiego2026.edgeaifoundation.org. Media and analysts receive complimentary attendance but must complete a CREDENTIALS FORM.

For any questions, contact media@edgeaifoundation.org

ABOUT THE EDGE AI FOUNDATION

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION (a California-based 501c3) is the global hub for energy-efficient edge AI technologies. From tinyML to advanced computing, we're transforming AI at the network’s edge and uniting industry leaders and to drive innovation, solve global challenges, and democratize AI technologies. Learn more at www.edgeaifoundation.org

