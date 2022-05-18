Edge AI and Vision Alliance awards Blaize®, Inc., Best Edge AI Processor in annual Product of the Year ceremony

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Edge AI and Vision Alliance announced Blaize as winner of the 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year - Best Edge AI Processor - for the Blaize® Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module (SoM). The award recognizes the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading technology companies that are enabling visual AI and computer vision in this rapidly growing field. Blaize, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing Edge and automotive computing solutions, is recognized for its leadership in developing the next-generation computing architecture designed for AI workloads.

The P1600 Embedded SoM brings the full programmability and efficiency benefits of the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor® architecture to embedded Edge AI applications deployed at the sensor edge or the network edge. The P1600's revolutionary GSP® architecture enables new levels of processing power with energy efficiency ideal for AI inferencing workloads in edge-based applications. Its low power, low latency, and smaller footprint open doors to previously unfeasible AI inferencing solutions across edge smart vision use cases.

"The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards recognize companies that provide impactful, innovative technologies that enable system and application developers to incorporate visual intelligence into their products," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.

"Blaize is honored that the Edge AI and Vision Alliance independent panel of industry judges selected our Pathfinder P1600 Embedded SoM as the Best Edge AI Processor in the 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards. Our chip is a software-defined AI inference accelerator based on the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor architecture with low power, low latency, and energy efficiency ideal for AI inferencing workloads at the Edge," said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO, Blaize.

Blaize will showcase its transformative Edge AI hardware and software technology, which brings ideas to production, at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit (May 17th-19th) at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Meet our AI experts, attend our Enabling Technologies presentation by industry thought leader Barrie Mullins, dive into live product demos in our Booth 506, or schedule time to meet with us in person at the Summit.

About the Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit, the premier conference for innovators adding computer vision and AI to products, will be held on May 16-19, 2022. The Summit is focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products. The Summit features more than 100 presenters and dozens of exhibitors and technology demos. For the latest updates on the Embedded Vision Summit, follow @EmbVisionSummit on Twitter or visit https://www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies, creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for Edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/.

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing, unleashing AI's potential to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the Edge of the network, focusing on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial, and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker, and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

