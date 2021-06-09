Eden Workplace Announces Desk Booking Software Product

—Marking The Strategic Expansion Of The Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Suite;



Desk Booking Enables Companies To Meet The Needs of Their Newly Hybrid Teams—

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eden Workplace—the complete Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite for the modern hybrid office—today announced the highly-anticipated release of its newest product, Desk Booking, which was formerly in Beta with a number of active customers. A crucial tool for workplace re-entry, Desk Booking enables every team member to book a desk in your workspace for the day. Whether they are an everyday hybrid team member, an executive visiting on a business trip, or a remote employee working in the office, they’ll have a space to call their own when they need it. With 85% of workers looking forward to returning to the office, companies such as Bloomscape, Wistia and RiskIQ have already been utilizing Desk Booking to facilitate a safe and efficient re-entry over the last few months.

“ The one-size-fits-all office of the past is over; the future of the workplace is hybrid,” said Joe Du Bey, Co-Founder and CEO, Eden Workplace. “ Permanent desks for all no longer meet employees’ desired flexibility, nor do they optimize companies’ use of space and real estate costs. Eden Workplace’s suite of SaaS tools were purpose-built for the hybrid company, and our Desk Booking software is a key product for any company that seeks to attract and accommodate the majority of the workforce that seeks a hybrid working environment.”

With Desk Booking, today’s employees benefit from easy integrations such as Slack, Google calendar and email to make it easy to stay organized and productive; mobile interface to check availability, reserve desks as well as receive confirmations within the palm of your hand; office neighborhoods that make it easy for teams to co-locate and collaborate; social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 in your space; and metrics that matter to understand how your space is used and make thoughtful real estate decisions.

In August 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eden Workplace quickly adapted to provide its customers with the tools needed to operate a hybrid environment and launched its all-encompassing software suite that can easily manage it all. Since the launch of Eden Workplace’s SaaS tools—including COVID Team Safety, Visitor Management, Modern Ticketing, Room Scheduling and Facilities Management Software—now rounded out with Desk Booking, the company’s team has worked with focus to help companies and their teams get back to the office safely and efficiently. Innovative companies from Bark to Box to Thrive Market and more trust Eden Workplace to better run their workplace(s), ensuring that they have the best possible experience for their employees and visitors. Founded in 2015 and now available globally, Eden Workplace offers all the necessary software to run a high-standards office in one comprehensive, easy-to-use, and cost-effective platform on flexible terms.

ABOUT EDEN WORKPLACE:

Eden Workplace is the complete suite of software for the hybrid office that makes it easier for companies to run their workplaces. Eden Workplace’s best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite helps teams safely return to the office, manage their floor plans and desks, register visitors, track employee ticketing and helpdesk requests, book rooms and manage their facilities. Eden Workplace is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, Reshape and JLL. Eden Workplace’s mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com.

