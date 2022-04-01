Eden Valley-Watkins Independent School District Sees Continued Boost to Staff Productivity and Student Attendance from Increased Adoption of PowerSchool Solutions

Minnesota school district utilizes education technology to enhance learning, attendance tracking, and communication functions

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Eden Valley-Watkins Independent School District (EVWISD) has driven notable operational improvements from their increased adoption of PowerSchool solutions. By leveraging PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment Express, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters platforms, EVWISD has observed greater operational efficiency, enhanced learning curriculums, and better student attendance.

“Thanks to the expanded visibility into student performance and attendance records provided by PowerSchool solutions, we’ve been able to improve our district’s academic and truancy rates accordingly,” said Denise DeJuliannie, Eden Valley-Watkins Independent School District IT Director. “PowerSchool continues to provide actionable insights that empower our educators to carry out their day-to-day responsibilities more effectively and is the reason we continue to choose their unified suite of solutions. The tools within PowerSchool and the flexibility of what we can do with the portal itself is amazing.”

As a district with less than 1,000 students, EVWISD staff must juggle multiple responsibilities. The district has utilized PowerSchool SIS and has seen expanded benefits by combining it with PowerSchool’s Enrollment Express and Performance Matters solutions to create a more robust, 360-degree operation. The comprehensive visibility into student performance provided by PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment Express, and Performance Matters have simplified EVWISD’s student enrollment and assessment efforts, respectively.

“Eden Valley-Watkins ISD is a small school district that has embraced the edge that technology can bring to key functions of the education process, such as assessment, enrollment, and tracking student success,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “The ability to batch tasks, easily keep track of data, and gain back time is vital for all school districts and we are proud that PowerSchool is able to provide those benefits to the teachers, students, and administrators.”

EVWISD is located in central Minnesota about 70 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St.Paul metropolitan area and serves the Eden Valley, Watkins, and Manannah communities. The district provides a variety of educational services for approximately 960 students in grades K-12 and employs a staff of 121. Eden Valley-Watkins ISD has two elementary schools and one secondary school.

Learn more about the full suite of PowerSchool solutions available to school districts at https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

