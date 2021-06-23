EdCast’s Spark Joins Forces with University of Phoenix on Upskilling and Adult Learning Initiatives

EdCast Customers Can Now Leverage Spark’s Skilling and Learning Experience Solution Integrated with Specially-priced University of Phoenix Course Content in Business, Technology and Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spark by EdCast and University of Phoenix announced a collaboration to provide small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and individual learners access to the university’s course content in business, technology and healthcare subjects. Expanding on the promise of personalized lifelong learning with an intuitive user experience, Spark users will receive special pricing on multiple courses as well as degree and certificate options from the university’s catalog.

Spark by EdCast is the leading learning experience platform providing career-enhancing training and upskilling in the moment of need to SMBs and individual learners, wherever they are. The mobile-friendly Spark platform includes AI-driven personalized learning with a simple Netflix-style user experience featuring targeted access to training and upskilling both remotely and securely.

Historically, only larger organizations have had the resources to work with universities to provide this kind of experience with preferred pricing for higher education solutions. Together with University of Phoenix, Spark is pleased to begin enabling SMBs to bring those same benefits to their employees. Spark users will save 15% off the cost of a University of Phoenix bachelor’s degree. For master’s, doctoral and select certificate programs through the university, users will receive a sixth course at no cost for every five courses they complete. University of Phoenix’s Prior Learning Assessment also offers users the potential to earn their degree faster by applying to have their work and life experiences evaluated for potential college credit.

“We are excited to collaborate with EdCast and their Spark platform to help employees of small-to-medium businesses save money while advancing their education,” said Nathan Jones, Director Product Development, E2B Solutions and Strategy for University of Phoenix.

“At EdCast, we are completely committed to helping organizations and individuals meet their skilling and talent development needs,” said Karl Mehta, CEO and Founder of EdCast. “We are excited to offer learners the opportunity to discover and complete University of Phoenix’s higher education pathways through our Spark by EdCast learning experience platform, greatly accelerating learners’ skill development and upward career mobility.”

For more details, go to spark.edcast.com or send an email to sparkinfo@edcast.com.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EdCast

EdCast offers a unified platform designed to operate end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and governments. With EdCast’s platforms, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer award recipient. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow us on Twitter @EdCast.

Contacts

Andrea Smiley, University of Phoenix (andrea.smiley@phoenix.edu)



Philip Levinson, EdCast (sparkinfo@edcast.com)