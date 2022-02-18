EdCast Recognized as Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

EdCast’s end-to-end talent experience platform success with large-scale workforce transformations across Fortune 1000 companies and nationwide upskilling earns Strategic Challenger status in Fosway’s independent analysis

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EdCast, the leading AI-powered talent experience and knowledge cloud platform, has moved to the position of Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. The new position reflects the company’s continued investment in product features that align with today’s employers and employees.

EdCast’s product innovations in 2021-22 include: (1) its SkillsDNA toolkit, the AI-powered operating system for the skills economy, (2) its integration with Docebo to offer a unified, one-stop-shop for end-to-end talent experience, and (3) its self-service Integration Hub to rapidly connect with 1000+ content providers and business applications.

EdCast’s AI-powered TXP has helped global enterprise customers to revolutionize skills development by offering a single digital destination in which employees can create and consume personalized learning experiences based on their unique needs. Organizations today are increasingly looking for solutions that support talent development and retention. EdCast offers a cohesive learning ecosystem that encourages continuous, lifelong learning aligned to business outcomes. Learning in the flow of work creates the conditions where learning is integrated and experiential. Employees are empowered to build their careers by leveraging skills and opportunities within their organization.

“EdCast is rapidly innovating and evolving from being a leader with our learning and skilling experience platform to delivering a robust end-to-end talent experience platform used by hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies as well as nationwide deployments reporting impact and outcomes at scale,” said Karl Mehta, CEO and founder of EdCast. “We are delighted that Fosway has validated EdCast’s innovations and market success with this year’s ranking in its 9-Grid as the top Strategic Challenger.”

The 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems provides insight into a provider’s position in the market by showing their Performance, Potential, Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectory (in relation to market trends).

“The overall growth in the Learning Systems market is significant, as is the level of innovation around skills and AI, and creating effective learning ecosystems,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “EdCast’s move to Strategic Challenger in the 2022 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems reflects its rapidly expanding footprint in complex enterprise organizations, as well as its investment in innovation and its team in Europe and globally.”

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique view of the market, in-depth knowledge and data, and an understanding of buying trends. Fosway Group works with Europe’s leading enterprises across every sector including BP, HSBC, Sanofi, PwC, Shell, RBS, Vodafone and many more.

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee and talent experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers range from G2000 companies to small businesses to government organizations. With EdCast’s platform, enterprises are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform (TXP), Content Strategy & Solutions (CSS), Spark for SMBs and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow EdCast on LinkedIn.

