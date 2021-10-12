Home Business Wire EdCast Launches EdConnect, the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Solution for Developer Communities to Build...
Business Wire

EdCast Launches EdConnect, the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Solution for Developer Communities to Build Talent Experience Apps

di Business Wire

EdConnect now offers a self-service API gateway for developers to connect with the EdCast platform via its back-end infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, EdCast announced the launch of EdConnectTM, its innovative Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) API offering, which will be demonstrated at its 7th Annual Future of Work Summit that kicks off on October 12th.

EdConnect enables organizations to build custom experiences and workflows on top of EdCast’s award-winning learning and employee experience platform.

The EdConnect platform offers expansive capabilities, including:

  • Exposing Innovative EdCast Platform Capabilities via API: Organizations can now build learner-centric apps using the same set of APIs as EdCast first-party widgets as well as web and mobile applications. Developers can integrate EdCast’s AI-powered learner-centric content recommendations, assignments and search capabilities. Also available is the ability to manage content, users, analytics, and more at scale via API.
  • Seamless Developer Experience: With a focus on developer experience, EdConnect offers a brand new API developer portal that provides comprehensive API documentation along with a try-it-out API feature that lets developers try and test API endpoints as well as reviewing responses directly from the web interface, making getting started easier than ever.

“We are seeing the API-first mindset being embraced by a lot of organizations, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies who want to build their own learner experience platform powered by EdCast,” says Subhasis Patnaik, SVP and Global Head of Engineering at EdCast. “With the launch of our PaaS solution, our innovative API platform will allow companies and developers to build learner-centric experience applications quickly at scale.”

For more information about EdCast, visit our website here. To register for EdCast’s Future of Work Summit, click here.

About EdCast

EdCast offers a unified platform that operates end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and government organizations. With EdCast’s platforms, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

Contacts

Bhaskar Deka (PR@edcast.com)

