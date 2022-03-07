EdCast Integrates With Microsoft Viva Learning to Seamlessly Support Learning in the Flow of Work

EdCast’s Talent & Learning Experience Platform (XP) combined with Microsoft’s Viva Learning now offers a best-of-breed approach to skill development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EdCast today announced an integration partnership with Microsoft Viva Learning that further demonstrates its commitment to Learning in the Flow of Work. The combination of EdCast’s leading AI-powered cloud-based talent experience platform and the Viva Learning ecosystem removes a key barrier to corporate upskilling and talent development. Employees using the Viva Learning app in Microsoft Teams can now easily access the full EdCast toolset and library.

EdCast has helped to revolutionize skill development by offering a single digital destination where people can create and consume personalized learning experiences based on their unique needs. This commitment to democratizing skill development is strengthened through best-of-breed partnerships, such as this alliance with Viva Learning. The experiential learning and real-time insights supported by EdCast XP help managers and leaders unlock the potential of their workforce.

The integration of EdCast with Viva Learning brings enterprise learning into the flow of work by connecting content and making it accessible through the ubiquitous Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 platforms. This integration supports social learning, peer collaboration and independent skill development. EdCast content can be seamlessly shared, bookmarked and integrated into broader learner journeys. This means learners using Teams and Microsoft 365 can now import content libraries from EdCast into Viva Learning, so employees can search for, discover, share, and recommend their content as a natural part of their work.

“Fostering corporate agility and a culture of learning is more important than ever,” said Karl Mehta, CEO of EdCast. “EdCast shares with Microsoft Viva Learning an unwavering commitment to delivering relevant learning content and experiences in the flow of work. That’s why we are so excited about the value that this integration with Viva Learning will bring to our enterprise customers and those of Microsoft Viva Learning.”

“We are thrilled that EdCast is now integrated with Microsoft Viva Learning, bringing EdCast’s diverse content library into the flow of work with the tools people are already using,” said Seth Patton, General Manager, Microsoft 365 Next Gen Productivity & Employee Experience. “This integration helps increase engagement with learning and puts employee growth and development top of mind, supporting Microsoft’s mission to help people and organizations achieve more.”

For more information on EdCast and Microsoft Viva Learning, visit EdCast’s website here and Microsoft Viva Learning’s website here.

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee and talent experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers range from G2000 companies to small businesses to government organizations. With EdCast’s platform, enterprises are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform (TXP), Content Strategy & Solutions, Spark for SMBs and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

About Microsoft Viva Learning

Viva Learning is a flow of work learning solution that brings regular learning right into the platforms that employees are already using. Built for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, it features deep integrations like infusing learning into Teams chat and tabs, and throughout Microsoft and Bing search. With Viva Learning, employees can easily discover, share, and consume learning content from libraries across their organization. This includes Microsoft and partner providers such as EdCast, as well as the organization’s own custom content.

Contacts

