EdCast Announces a Low Code/No Code Integration Hub to Rapidly Connect With 1000+ Content Providers and Enterprise Applications

EdCast Launches a Self-Service Integration Framework for its Talent/Learning Experience Platform to Rapidly Develop New Connectors to Thousands of Applications and Content Providers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, EdCast announced EdCast Integration Hub, its innovative integration framework that enables EdCast and customers to launch new and existing integrations faster. The company made this announcement and will demonstrate the Integration Hub at its 7th Annual Future of Work Summit, which kicks off today.

The EdCast Integration Hub helps with low code/no code integration development. The integration hub comes with two models: EdCast-managed and Customer-managed. In the EdCast-managed model, pre-built templates and integrations are fully managed by EdCast. In the customer-managed model, customers can customize connectors to meet their needs.

Key capabilities within the integration hub include:

Pre-packaged Connectors: Hundreds of integrations to content providers (e.g., Coursera, PluralSight), enterprise applications (e.g., Oracle, SAP) and additional talent management partners (e.g., Eightfold.ai, Fuel50, Gloat)

EdCast will give access to customer teams for control and customization of connectors and workflows as needed

Better error monitoring and automated flows for error management

“To provide a world-class talent experience, businesses need the ability to rapidly connect to multiple disparate systems in a customer environment,” says Bhaskar Deka, SVP and Global Head of Products and AI at EdCast. “We recognize that companies utilize a heterogeneous set of applications along with work environments that vary widely. With EdCast Integration Hub, we are able to quickly deploy readily-accessible connectors to thousands of different applications, whether they are pre-built or new developments, to facilitate seamless integrations.”

For more information about EdCast, visit our website here. To register for EdCast’s Future of Work Summit that takes place October 12-13, click here.

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers span G2000 companies to small businesses and government organizations. With EdCast’s platform, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

