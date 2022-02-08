ECS President John Heneghan Named Wash100 Award Winner by Executive Mosaic

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovCon–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions announced that President John Heneghan was named to the Wash100 list by Executive Mosaic, an international leadership organization and media company. The Wash100 list honors the most influential private and public sector leaders in the government contracting industry.

Mr. Heneghan assumed the role of president of ECS in 2022. As a company leader, he has overseen six acquisitions, which have diversified ECS’ customer portfolio, enhanced the company’s solution capabilities, and expanded revenues to over $1 billion. As president, Mr. Heneghan has the company focused on strategic priorities to increase organic growth, build differentiated AI, cyber and digital transformation solutions, and expand employee engagement and professional development programs.

“I am so proud to be named to the Wash100 list,” said Mr. Heneghan. “This award recognizes the entire ECS team and the impact we are having on critical national priorities through our unwavering customer commitment and innovative, results-driven technology solutions.”

“John Heneghan, a well-rounded and seasoned leader, has been able to take the helm of ECS, continue its rapid growth, incrementally add six acquisitions, and maintain the market leading position of ECS in multiple segments of GovCon. An impressive balancing act and near seamless integration,“ said Jim Garrettson, chief executive officer of Executive Mosaic.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

