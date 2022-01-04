ECS Names Sean Mullen Senior Vice President of Business Development

Company to expand business development and capture teams

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced that Sean Mullen has been named senior vice president (SVP) of business development (BD). In this role, Mr. Mullen will manage the company's BD, capture, proposal operations, and strategic solution teams as they work to accelerate the company's organic growth through new partnership opportunities.

Mr. Mullen brings over three decades of experience in business development and capture. He has a long history of building high-performing teams that understand the objectives of the public sector market. Prior to joining ECS, he served as SVP of BD for Perspecta, where he designed and implemented the company’s go-to-market strategy and helped enact a new, resource-efficient and customer-focused BD lifecycle.

“I look forward to working with ECS’ incredibly talented and passionate BD team to drive market-leading growth and customer satisfaction,” said Mr. Mullen. “ECS routinely tackles the industry’s hardest challenges, and I am excited to join a company committed to growth and delivery excellence.”

“Sean is a forward-thinking and results-driven executive with a strong customer focus and a proven track record driving year-over-year growth,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “His customer and market insights will help ECS achieve our strategic growth initiatives in 2022 and beyond.”

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

