Ecolab Life Sciences Announces 12% Price Increase

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, will begin implementing a price increase for all Life Sciences division offerings, effective February 1, 2022, due to the significant and ongoing global supply chain disruptions and cost increases, including those for raw materials, logistics and labor.

Pricing for the Life Sciences segment programs will increase 12% globally.

“As our Life Sciences customers are working to create life changing solutions, our focus is to continue providing leading innovation, service support and end-to-end solutions that help improve contamination control practices and reduce their total cost of operation,” said Surachet Tanwongsval, vice president and general manager, Global Life Sciences. “The extraordinary increase in cost pressures and often challenging availability of key raw materials has made it necessary for us to raise prices to continue providing leading programs and advanced expertise.”

Ecolab Life Sciences provides advanced contamination control programs, products and services to help customer sites critical to public health mitigate risk and maximize uptime and productivity and maintain business continuity, efficiency and compliance.

Ecolab Life Sciences account managers will be available for customers to discuss the impact of these increases on their Ecolab program.

Due to the ongoing integration with Purolite, this announcement does not apply to current Purolite customers.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

