EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two-Day Home Backup Power Station

SAINT-HILAIRE-DES-LOGES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today announces the EcoFlow DELTA Max power station is available in Europe, distributed by Franssen-Loisirs/ Altago network.

High capacity with expandable design

The EcoFlow DELTA Max has a capacity of 2016Wh, which can support a family’s emergency use needs for half a day. When connected with two DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries, the capacity can go up to 6048Wh, which enables a family to comfortably survive a two-day blackout.

Designed for more than home backup power, the EcoFlow DELTA Max at its peak capacity can support an RV’s energy use (an average RV uses 20kWh electricity per day) for more than seven hours.

Fast charging that leads the industry

Even with an upgraded capacity compared to the EcoFlow DELTA (from 1260Wh to 2016Wh), the EcoFlow DELTA Max requires the same amount of time to be fully recharged – less than two hours. The EcoFlow DELTA Max can be charged at 2000W through standard AC outlets. This max input enables a single EcoFlow DELTA Max unit to be fully recharged from 0% to 100% in 1.6 hours, which is two times faster compared to similar products on the market. The battery also supports dual charging — charging with an AC outlet and two 400W Solar Panels simultaneously, which levels up the charging input to a maximum of 3000W.

Powers 99% appliances

With a 2400W AC output, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can power 99% appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, steam irons, and electric clothes dryers. With EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can even support devices with rated power of up to 3000W, which leads all competitors with the same capacity level.

EcoFlow DELTA Series

Following the release of the EcoFlow DELTA Max, EcoFlow plans to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) for customers with backup power needs at a smaller scale.

EcoFlow is also debuting another product in the DELTA series, the DELTA mini on the same day. At a weight of 10.7kg and with a price of € 1,099 EUR, the DELTA mini is the lightest-weight and most portable model of EcoFlow’s DELTA series.

