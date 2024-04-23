ECM Wins 2024 Automate Innovation Awards for PrintStator Electric Motor CAD Software

ECM took top honors for its PrintStator SaaS that enables any innovator to devise, optimize, and commercialize premium efficiency, axial flux electric machines.





NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Actuator–US Electric motor design and software company, ECM PCB Stator Tech, was announced a winner today in the 2024 Automate Innovation Awards.

ECM won the Software category for its PrintStator Motor CAD platform. The Boston-based company’s CEO, Brian Casey, will accept the award at a ceremony in Chicago, May 6.

Automate Innovation Awards and Show

Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the Automate Innovation Awards celebrate technologies pushing boundaries in the field of industrial automation. An independent judging panel selected winners based on measurable impact in increasing system efficiencies, reducing costs, and improving design quality.

The Automate Innovation Awards coincide with Automate 2024—North America’s largest automation and robotics tradeshow, held this year in Chicago May 6-9.

At Automate 2024, ECM will host an exhibit and ECM CEO Brian Casey will attend the May 6 Automate Innovation Awards ceremony and deliver an Automate Innovation Stage presentation on PrintStator PCB Stator electric motor design May 7.

“ECM is honored to receive this Automate Innovation Awards recognition for our PrintStator Motor CAD platform. Advancing 21st century automation will require a nextgen upgrade to electric motor design and manufacturing. As SaaS, PrintStator puts that at the fingertips of any innovator in robotics, consumer electronics, conveyors – you name it,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

Motor as Software

As a company, ECM pairs PrintStator Motor CAD to patented PCB Stator innovation to create next generation electric machines that are smaller, quieter, and more energy and space efficient. In January 2024, ECM launched PrintStator as public software-as-a-service (SaaS) product at CES.

As an innovation tool, PrintStator fundamentally transforms the way electric motors are designed and manufactured. From the cloud-based interface, users can dial-in precise performance and dimensional specs to create optimized motor solutions for multiple verticals: Consumer Electronics, HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, and more.

“PrintStator offers innovators unparalleled design optimization. For example, if a global conveyor manufacturer needs a 1.05 kW electric motor that achieves 94% efficiency, conforms to an exact form factor, and complies with regional energy performance requirements PrintStator can design that,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

ECM’s PrintStator is also an advanced design-to-manufacture tool. As a SaaS offering, the Motor CAD platform allows companies with manufacturing capacity to advance designs immediately to production. PrintStator users without manufacturing capability can leverage the global capacity of the printed-circuit board industry to enable rapid production of optimized electric motors.

“With PrintStator, ECM aims to positively disrupt an electric motor space that hasn’t seen transformative innovation for eons. PrintStator enables any innovator in any sector to become a designer and producer of optimized electric motors for any application,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

Scalability and Sustainability

In addition to delivering performance and cost advantages to electrically powered industries, PrintStator offers significant benefits to energy sustainability.

Research underscores that conventional electric motor systems account for over 50% of global electricity consumption and require substantial raw materials to produce. The US and EU project that converting to next generation electric motor technology could eliminate over 100 million tons of CO2 emissions and save over $30 billion in energy costs.

PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options, while achieving efficiencies in excess of 90% and requiring 80% less raw materials (namely, copper).

ECM is working with several global manufacturing companies to incorporate PrintStator, PCB Stator solutions into commercial and industrial devices compliant with Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPs).

Award Winning IP

PrintStator and ECM’s integrated PCB Stator technology have earned 12 US patents. This list has grown (and will continue to grow) based on persistent R&D and upgrades shaped by PrintStator user input worldwide.

ECM has structured PrintStator for constant product improvement via a PrintStator user-group program. Member feedback funnels into consistent updates of the Motor CAD platform to propel the global adoption and evolution of PrintStator as a disruptive technology.

ECM’s Automate Innovation Awards distinction adds to a tally of recent technology competition accolades. The company’s PCB Stator electric motor solutions and software have earned 14 award distinctions. ECM was announced a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and a winner in the 2023 Industrial Design, Engineering & Automation (IDEA) Awards for PrintStator. ECM took top honors in The 2023 SaaS Awards for PrintStator—winning four categories (including Bespoke SaaS Solution of The Year). In October, ECM won the Design World LEAP Awards’ Software category. ECM also earned an Electronic Design Power Best Award for its CAD Customizable, Unum Potentia, Electric Motor Controller that enables IE5 efficiency

Infinite Use Cases

PrintStator has been leveraged to integrate ECM’s advanced PCB Stator electric motor technology into numerous applications. That includes collaborating with partners to design smaller, lighter, and more efficient electric motors for consumer appliances, robotics, aerospace, e-bicycles, medical tools, and haptic devices.

ECM believes the release of its advanced MotorCAD platform as SaaS will serve accelerating demand for optimized PCB Stator machines.

“The need for specialized electric motors is an overlooked technology trend. The world will require billions of specialized motors annually—in every vertical imaginable—designed to precise performance, efficiency, and size. In ECM’s view, the best way to serve that electric motor future is to offer PrintStator Motor CAD to the public as SaaS,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s award-winning PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90% while requiring up to 70% less raw materials to produce.

ECM has collaborated with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards—including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM’s PrintStator software is also a Machine Design IDEA Awards and Design World LEAP Awards winner.

ECM maintains offices in Boston (MA), Bozeman (MT), and two locations in Europe.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and via this video: “How Does a PCB Stator Work?” For inquiries regarding PCB motors and custom solutions contact info@pcbstator.com.

