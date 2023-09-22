ECM Wins 2023 IDEA Awards for its PrintStator Electric Motor CAD Software

ECM took top honors for its PrintStator SaaS that enables any innovator to devise and commercialize premium performance, axial flux, electric machines.









NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AxialFlux–US Electric motor design and software company ECM PCB Stator Tech was announced a winner and honoree in the 2023 Industrial Design, Engineering & Automation (IDEA) Awards.

ECM won the IDEA Awards’ Design and Operations Software category for its PrintStator Motor CAD platform.

The IDEA Awards also recognized ECM as an honoree in the Electric Motors, Drives and Components category for its ultra-light, premium efficiency, next generation, pump motor design created by PrintStator.

Hosted by Endeavor Business Media, the IDEA Awards celebrate outstanding innovation in product design and engineering. Finalists and winners are selected by the editorial teams of five publications and a readers’ choice vote by the engineering community of Machine Design, Electronic Design, Power & Motion, Microwaves & RF and Vision Systems Design.

“ECM is honored to receive recognition from the IDEA Awards’ editors and readers for our PrintStator Motor CAD software and integrated PCB Stator technology. Electric motor design and performance are in need of a 21st century makeover. PrintStator delivers that capability to the public via SaaS,” ECM CEO Brian Casey said.

The IDEA Awards distinctions underscore the dynamic benefits of ECM’s software offering and business model. As a company, ECM pairs PrintStator Motor CAD to patented PCB Stator innovation to create premium performance, next generation electric machines.

PCB Stators replace the bulky copper windings in traditional motors with an ultra-thin disc. PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options, while achieving efficiencies in the mid-90s, and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.

As a SaaS design tool, PrintStator serves a critical market need while offering benefits to energy sustainability.

Macro trends—such as mass electrification and automation—are pushing global demand for specialized electric motors to over a billion units annually in a sector valued at over $200 billion.

On energy sustainability, research underscores that outdated electric motor systems account for over 40% of global electricity consumption.

These scenarios present a complex challenge: how to meet the supply needs of a world that demands over a billion specialized electric motors annually in a more sustainable way.

PrintStator delivers a product and technological solution in results and scalability.

As a software platform, PrintStator powers the custom design and manufacture of PCB Stator electric motors to precise performance and form factor requirements.

To scale these benefits broadly, PrintStator’s SaaS offering allows any electronics innovator—from startup entrepreneur to big-company engineer—to become an electric motor designer and producer.

ECM’s SaaS model extends options for vertical integration and production to large and small industry players alike.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors that are lighter, quieter, more powerful, more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a winner of four International SaaS Awards, including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD.

ECM’s electric motor design innovation has also received IDEA Awards and AHR Innovation Awards honors.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at https://pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB motors and custom solutions, email info@pcbstator.com.

