Business Wire

ECM PCB Stator Technology Opens New Facilities in Mass. and Montana to Meet Electric Motor Design Demand

di Business Wire

The expansion enables greater engineering and R&D capacity for ECM’s PCB Stator, axial flux, electric motor design services and upcoming PrintStator SaaS offering.  


NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AxialFlux–Electric motor design and software company ECM PCB Stator Technology has re-located its headquarters to a newly constructed 6000 square feet corporate headquarters in Needham Heights, Massachusetts while also expanding its Bozeman, Montana operation into a new 5000 square feet facility.

The centers empower ECM’s upcoming global SaaS release and growing electric motor design and software business that serves clients across an array of electrified verticals.

As ECM’s main office, the Needham Heights location boasts new capabilities in applications engineering and a lab dedicated to advanced integration of ECM’s PrintStator motor software into client design, prototyping, and manufacturing processes.

The new Bozeman location includes enhanced resources for software programming and expands ECM’s capacity for PCB stator motor optimization, testing, and R&D. Both the new sites are equipped with resources to fully design, build, and manufacture integrated motor solutions and make program enhancements to ECM’s PrintStator software platform. ECM has backed up its facility expansion and business growth with added talent, including several recent hires to its engineering team.

The new Needham and Bozeman offices add to several initiatives that will boost ECM’s capacity as a SaaS company serving the world’s next generation electric motor design needs.

ECM PCB Stator Technology will continue to expand its capabilities in the new year and will soon announce the opening of a qualified manufacturing facility in partnership with a multinational electronics manufacturing company. ECM is also poised to open its first international office, to be disclosed in the first quarter of 2023.

In fourth quarter 2022, ECM began beta testing of its PrintStator design software as a SaaS product with select partners, in advance of a full release in 2023.

“The new Needham Heights and Bozeman facilities will greatly augment ECM’s existing business and upcoming SaaS launch. This will further enable ECM’s mission to extend the efficiency and sustainability benefits of PCB Stator, axial flux electric motor technology at scale across the world,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Technology uses revolutionary PCB Stator – printed circuit board – technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors that are lighter, faster, quieter, more energy and space efficient, and greener across a broad range of use cases.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to design optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator design platform at https://pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB Motors and custom solutions, email info@pcbstator.com.

Contacts

Jake Bright, jbright@pcbstator.com

