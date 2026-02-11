Eclipse Signs Partnership Agreement With BNP Paribas to Power the Next Stage of Growth

The agreement includes a strategic equity investment in Eclipse by BNP Paribas

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eclipse, a leading battery storage, development, and energy trading company, and BNP Paribas, one of the largest banks in the Eurozone, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and strengthen Europe's energy resilience. This partnership includes a strategic equity investment in Eclipse by BNP Paribas.

Through its proprietary algo trading software, Flowstream, Eclipse optimizes battery energy storage assets in real-time for its own and third-party assets. As an integrated BESS player, Eclipse develops, owns, and operates industrial-scale energy assets. The company currently has a pipeline of 16 projects in France and Belgium, representing a total capacity of 850 MW.

The partnership with BNP Paribas provides asset owners with tailored financing solutions for BESS projects, as well as hedging instruments to manage merchant risk and reduce asset-level cost of capital. This collaboration will enable Eclipse and BNP Paribas to jointly offer long-term offtake solutions, leveraging BNP Paribas' credit strength and structuring capabilities and Eclipse’s state of the art optimization and continuous trading expertise to support the financing and scaling of battery storage projects. The partnership builds on BNP Paribas’ long-standing expertise in the European physical and financial power markets, where the bank has been actively trading electricity for over 20 years.

Augustin Derville, Co-founder & CEO, Eclipse, said: "Eclipse has developed unmatched expertise across the Battery Energy Storage System value chain, combining project development with grid-scale optimization capabilities. This dual business model gives us a unique understanding of market dynamics. The partnership with BNP Paribas will enable us to deliver long-term revenue solutions to our clients, and robust asset financing to support the growth of battery storage across Europe."

“This innovative partnership between BNP Paribas and Eclipse reflects our shared commitment to building a more resilient energy infrastructure for Europe,” commented Olivier Osty, Deputy COO, BNP Paribas Group and CEO, BNP Paribas CIB. “By combining Eclipse’s expertise in industrial-scale battery storage with BNP Paribas’ financial and structuring capabilities, we are developing solutions that enhance market flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability, helping utilities, IPPs, and corporates navigate the transition while contributing to the EU’s broader objectives of energy resilience and strategic autonomy.”

As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, electricity demand is rising, driven by the electrification of transport, buildings, and industrial processes, as well as population growth. Renewable energy is expected to meet almost all new demand, with electricity representing half of global energy consumption by mid-century. This transformation demands agile, innovative market structures to support decentralization, system stability, and sustainability.

Europe’s power markets offer extensive opportunities for investment in renewable generation, energy storage, and related infrastructure. The partnership between Eclipse and BNP Paribas is well-positioned to play a crucial role in financing this next generation of energy assets, supporting the energy transition, while enhancing energy security and market stability for producers and consumers across Europe.

About Eclipse

Eclipse is an infrastructure technology company focused on the development and operation of Battery Energy Storage systems (BESS), enhanced by proprietary optimization and trading algorithms. Its fully operational algorithmic trading platform is directly connected to European power exchanges, enabling real-time optimization across multiple revenue streams, including revenue stacking and continuous trading, while preserving battery performance. In parallel, Eclipse operates as an Independent Flexibility Provider, developing, owning and operating grid-scale BESS projects. The company also expands its asset base by originating optimization contracts for third-party BESS owners, bringing additional systems under management.

For further information, please contact: hello@eclipse-flow.com