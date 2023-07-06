eClinicalWorks V12 Helps Maryland Practice Improve Physician Satisfaction and Practice Efficiency

Serving thousands of patients annually, MedPeds streamlines operations and improves care offerings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the recent successes of its partnership with MedPeds, LLC. For the past 18 years, MedPeds has been prioritizing patients and improving its care offerings. Most recently, MedPeds successfully onboarded eClinicalWorks’ V12, the first multi-dimensional EHR, to bring leading care technologies to thousands of adults and pediatric patients in Laurel, MD, and neighboring areas.





“Moving to V12 helped my personal productivity improve by 10% throughout the week,” said Seth Eaton, MD, of MedPeds, LLC. “With new features, I am able to take quicker notes, access documents in a timely manner, and better communicate with patients. Throughout the transition from V11 to V12, eClinicalWorks provided onsite training as well as training at the national conference for additional teachings on maximizing the new software features. This is a great benefit as we continue to make investments in ongoing training.”

MedPeds started using eClinicalWorks solutions in 2004. Since then, MedPeds has grown in provider count and increased its patient portal adoption to 90%, all while improving both the patient and provider experience.

With eClinicalWorks’ V12, MedPeds experiences:

Improved application performance by up to 40%.

Improved usability with click reducers and redesigned medication management screens to help providers achieve higher patient satisfaction.

A floating toolbar for easy access to key workflow features — including patient records, a virtual assistant and documents.

In addition to V12, MedPeds leverages healow TeleVisits for constant and interactive communication with patients from any location. Additionally, electronic prior authorizations help MedPeds expedite approval for specific medications, avoiding delays due to manual authorizations. This ensures patients receive timely treatments and care.

“Growth potential and provider experience is a key focus when developing our systems and software,” said Girish Navani, co-founder and CEO of eClinicalWorks. “With eClinicalWorks V12 and healow solutions, MedPeds successfully streamlined its administrative process, allowing for more time with patients while providing quality value-based care.”

About MedPeds, LLC

MedPeds has served adult and pediatric patients since 1999. We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of healthcare and compassion. Medpeds adopted electronic health records in 2004, well ahead of the pack. In 2013, MedPeds received the prestigious HIMSS-Davies Ambulatory Award for healthcare IT. While we use technology to make your healthcare experience more efficient, we never underestimate the importance of maintaining that down–to-earth human touch. MedPeds – Where compassion meets technology for a healthier you! For more information, visit www.medpeds.net.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com