eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist Healthy Horizons Clinic Save Over Two Hours Daily on Clinical Documentation

Multispecialty practice transforms patient care, improves operational efficiency, and increases patient engagement with AI medical scribe

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AImedicalscribe--eClinicalWorks, the leading ambulatory cloud EHR, is excited to announce that Healthy Horizons Clinic is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered ambient listening solution. This strategic decision has not only drastically reduced documentation burdens and improved operational efficiency but also resulted in a daily savings of over two hours on clinical documentation. Now, providers can dedicate more time to delivering patient care.

“Sunoh.ai has been a phenomenal game-changer in how we operate at Healthy Horizons Clinic,” said Dr. Mustafa Moazam, MD at Healthy Horizons Clinic. “Previously, we relied heavily on five to six scribes to manage our daily patient load, which required a significant investment in training and overtime costs. Now, with Sunoh.ai, we complete patient notes by the end of the workday, allowing us to see more patients daily and significantly reduce wait times. This amazing tool has not only transformed our workflow, saving us two hours each day, but it has also proven valuable across various specialties, including internal medicine and psychiatry. The cost-saving aspect of Sunoh.ai has been tremendous.”

Healthy Horizons Clinic, located in El Paso, TX, is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care to its patients. As a multispecialty practice, it emphasizes the well-being of its community by offering comprehensive, patient-centered care tailored to each individual's needs. It treats its patients with respect and empathy, delivering both general and specialized medical care for acute and chronic conditions. By adopting innovative solutions like Sunoh.ai, the clinic highlights its commitment to improving patient well-being and operational efficiency.

“Sunoh.ai allows Healthy Horizons Clinic’s dedicated professionals to focus more on patient engagement, greatly enhancing the quality of care they deliver,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission—to transform healthcare experiences and outcomes through innovative solutions.”

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that boost operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains dedicated to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes. To learn more about Healthy Horizons Clinic’s story, watch this video.

About Healthy Horizons Clinic

Healthy Horizons Clinic is a leading multi-specialty practice that provides compassionate, high-quality care. Their mission is to help their patients live more fulfilling lives through comprehensive, patient-centered care. The practice provides general and specialized medical care for acute and chronic conditions, using advanced diagnostic technologies to ensure the best possible care at an affordable price. They also offer flexible hours for added convenience to their patients. The unique approach to healthcare coordination between primary physicians and specialists ensures a seamless, efficient treatment experience. For more information, visit www.healthyhorizonsclinics.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent App or integrated with an EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.

eClinicalWorks

Bhakti Shah

508-330-6935

bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com