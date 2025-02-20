eClinicalWorks AI Solutions and Sunoh.ai Revolutionize Clinical Efficiency at Large FQHC, HealthWorks for Northern Virginia

Sunoh.ai streamlines clinical documentation, transforming patient encounters and leading the charge in combating provider burnout for 32-provider FQHC

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks AI-powered solutions to streamline clinical documentation and increase efficiency. The AI-powered solutions, including healow Chatbot, aim to reduce staff burnout and improve clinical efficiency. Sunoh.ai integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR, helping providers easily document patient interactions and finish their work on time.

"Sunoh.ai helps our providers streamline the documentation process, which helps them manage their daily workflows better and increase their focus on patient care," said Jesse Burke, IT Manager at Northern Virginia Health Center. "Sunoh.ai helps providers engage with Spanish-speaking patients effectively as it picks up the translator dialogue and accurately documents patient interactions, saving us substantial time daily. With Sunoh.ai and other AI tools, we can efficiently deliver personalized, more convenient care to our patients. Additionally, with healow Chatbot, we have been able to decrease our phone load by a significant amount thanks to the simple questions being able to be answered by the chatbot."

HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). The health center provides cost-effective, high-quality healthcare services to the Spanish-speaking community of Northern Virginia. The practice’s mission is to be accessible to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, residency status, insurance status, or financial capacity. It aims to deliver personalized and exceptional care to the community.

Impressed with the positive results of the AI-powered medical scribe, the health center also adopted additional AI products, such as the healow Chatbot, which helps the practice run a 24/7 operation. The virtual assistant is integrated with the EHR and helps effectively handle many of the patients' routine needs. The practice saw a significant reduction in call volume for routine questions, such as booking appointments and requesting the time of their next appointment, after implementing healow Chatbot.

"eClinicalWorks is proud to democratize AI in healthcare with our innovative solutions, which positively impact health centers like HealthWorks for Northern Virginia," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions such as Sunoh.ai, which reduces the documentation burden on providers and helps them focus more on patient engagement, saving providers up to two hours daily on documentation. With our AI solutions leading the charge, we're delighted to be at the forefront of this transformative healthcare evolution."

eClinicalWorks continues to lead AI-driven innovation in healthcare, empowering healthcare practices with AI solutions that improve operational efficiency and patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 75,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains committed to enhancing healthcare delivery and outcomes.

About HealthWorks for Northern Virginia

A Federally Qualified Health Center, HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is a community-based, non-profit organization. Its primary focus is the community's health and wellness, with patients at the forefront of its mission. The health center firmly believes in a collaborative approach to healthcare. With a doctor and patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH) philosophy, it believes that optimal healthcare outcomes are achieved through doctors working in unison to provide top-notch care, collaboration between doctors and patients. HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is committed to addressing medical needs regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, residency, ethnicity, gender identity, residency or insurance status, or financial abilities. For more information, visit https://hwnova.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes completing clinical documentation easier and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

eClinicalWorks

Bhakti Shah

508-330-6935

bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com