eClinical Solutions Named a 2024 Top Workplaces Winner for Third Consecutive Year

Reaffirming their investment in culture and talent, eClinical Solutions also unveils strategic leadership hires
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced that it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Innovation, further reinforcing the company’s people-focused core value.
Top Workplaces celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on feedback from the Energage employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces to demonstrate the organization’s superior culture, employee satisfaction, and engagement levels. The Culture Excellence Award specifically recognizes eClinical’s success around embedding innovation into their culture and fostering an environment where new ideas come from all employees.
“Our vision has always been to put our people first. We know our team is the driving force behind our success and the success of our clients, and we’re devoted to creating an environment where all members of our team feel valued, engaged, and empowered to realize their full potential. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team, and it motivates us to continue fostering a culture of trust, respect, and growth for everyone to thrive professionally and personally,” said Bob Arnesen, president and co-founder, eClinical Solutions.
In line with continually investing in their employee base, eClinical Solutions has further strengthened their overall growth, market position, innovation and global presence through a number of strategic leadership hires. The company’s focus remains unwavering in building on its core expertise in clinical data and technology infrastructure while continuing to deepen leadership and innovation in biometrics services, product and client success. Recent appointments and transitions include:
- Stephen Connelly, Chief Financial Officer: An experienced and collaborative finance leader with expertise driving strategic financial initiatives to optimize business performance and maximize profitability at companies in technology, education, and life sciences
- Vidhi Goel, Chief Marketing Officer: Life sciences and tech marketing leader bringing over 20 years of expertise driving topline growth and B2B brand strength, with demonstrated success delivering innovative, impactful marketing strategies in the technology and clinical research market
- Nathan Johnson, Vice President, Product Innovation and AI Initiatives: Technical and industry domain authority with 20 years of experience in clinical research as an innovator and programmer with expertise in statistical analysis and reporting, SAS programming, standards development, and data management
- Jason Housley, Senior Director, Customer Strategy and Success: Accomplished clinical biometrics expert with nearly 30 years of strategic leadership across a broad range of data and technology-centric functions including database programming, data management and standards, infrastructure, automation, and system ownership within large and mid-size pharmaceutical companies, technology vendors, and CROs (Clinical Research Organizations)
- Nicole Pollard, Senior Director, Data Management: Accomplished digital health leader, adept at driving value and innovation in study management and development in the pharmaceutical industry, with over 25 years of experience in academic, sponsor, and technology company settings
- Yuvarajan Parthiban, Director, Clinical Data Management: Senior leader in life sciences, technology, and clinical data management with over 17 years of experience fostering strategic growth and innovation with companies across the industry, from large pharma to clinical tech and CROs
For more information about eClinical Solutions, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/about/.
For more information about careers at eClinical and open positions, visit: www.eclinicalsol.com/about/careers/.
About eClinical Solutions LLC
eClinical Solutions’ industry-leading data & analytics platform, elluminate®, and biometrics services experts help biopharma researchers at large, mid-size, and emerging life sciences organizations manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources. Clients get accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making – enabling them to reduce cycle times, improve productivity, easily scale, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources. eClinical is a privately-held, purpose-driven company with a global workforce and winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence Awards and Great Place To Work® India Certification™. Learn more at www.eclinicalsol.com and follow eClinical Solutions on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media
Alex Connelly
eclinical@pancomm.com