eClinical Solutions Named a 2024 Top Workplaces Winner for Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced that it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Innovation, further reinforcing the company’s people-focused core value.

Top Workplaces celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on feedback from the Energage employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces to demonstrate the organization’s superior culture, employee satisfaction, and engagement levels. The Culture Excellence Award specifically recognizes eClinical’s success around embedding innovation into their culture and fostering an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

“Our vision has always been to put our people first. We know our team is the driving force behind our success and the success of our clients, and we’re devoted to creating an environment where all members of our team feel valued, engaged, and empowered to realize their full potential. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team, and it motivates us to continue fostering a culture of trust, respect, and growth for everyone to thrive professionally and personally,” said Bob Arnesen, president and co-founder, eClinical Solutions.

In line with continually investing in their employee base, eClinical Solutions has further strengthened their overall growth, market position, innovation and global presence through a number of strategic leadership hires. The company’s focus remains unwavering in building on its core expertise in clinical data and technology infrastructure while continuing to deepen leadership and innovation in biometrics services, product and client success. Recent appointments and transitions include:

eClinical Solutions’ industry-leading data & analytics platform, elluminate®, and biometrics services experts help biopharma researchers at large, mid-size, and emerging life sciences organizations manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources. Clients get accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making – enabling them to reduce cycle times, improve productivity, easily scale, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources. eClinical is a privately-held, purpose-driven company with a global workforce and winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence Awards and Great Place To Work® India Certification™. Learn more at www.eclinicalsol.com and follow eClinical Solutions on LinkedIn.

