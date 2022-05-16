eClinical Solutions Expands Presence and Growth on West Coast as Market Continues to Grow

West Coast companies investing in eClinical Solutions’ capabilities for maximum oversight in outsourced models, will be featured at elluminate Engage Edit event

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced the expansion of its West Coast Operations including the addition of numerous new employees and biotech and biopharma clients. eClinical’s West Coast team more than doubled in 2021 and continues to grow in 2022, with team members located in all California metro areas, including San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, reports that the state’s life science sector has tripled since 2000, with a compound annual average growth rate of 5.6%. The organization’s recent report also reveals that the local life science industry generated $131 billion in 2020 alone. Simultaneously with this growth, companies face increasing pressure in a crowded market to quicken drug development timelines to get treatments produced faster than competitors and contribute to the industry’s sizable ascent. The elluminate Clinical Data Cloud, which now includes risk-based quality management (RBQM) for operational insights, and a Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) will help these companies enhance their clinical trial efficiencies through greater automation of processes delivering sustained competitive advantage.

A number of speakers from West Coast companies will be featured at the Engage Edit, including Christina White, Director of Data Management at San Diego-based Avidity Biosciences, and Rennie Castelino, Executive Director of Data Management & Programming at Pasadena-based Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. They will speak alongside Dele Babalola, Director of Clinical Data Management, Morphic Therapeutics and Sheila Rocchio, Chief Marketing Officer at eClinical Solutions, in a panel session, “The Foundation to Accelerate Digital Trials,” at 11:45am ET. The panel will discuss how a platform like elluminate supports the data review, oversight, and analytics needs of growing life science companies.

“The global life science’s technology market is growing significantly, but it’s especially exciting to watch the momentum on the West Coast. West Coast biotechs are rapid adopters of clinical trial technology, decentralized trial models and smaller, more focused outsourced providers like eClinical’s Data Services,” said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions. “To keep up with the demand and expanding client base in that region, we will continue to grow our West Coast workforce. It’s our priority to ensure we are providing the best service and most innovative products to these companies helping to improve efficiencies and speed in their clinical development programs.”

elluminate Engage Edit is a half-day interactive virtual learning experience for elluminate users that will feature panel discussions with cross-functional perspectives, an updated product roadmap, and an address on the current state of clinical development and how elluminate is helping power the future of digital trials. This event builds off the themes of eClinical Solutions’ annual two-day elluminate Engage conference in the fall. Other notable sessions include a fireside chat between Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions, with Ed Kellar, Senior Director Data Management Solutions, Astellas. The two leaders will discuss how modern digital trials are impacting data-related functions in pharma.

For more information on elluminate Engage Edit and to see the full agenda, please visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/event/elluminate-engage-edit-2022/

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate clinical development initiatives with expert data services and the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud – the foundation of digital trials. Together, the elluminate platform and digital data services give clients self-service access to all their data from one centralized location plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

