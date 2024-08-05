ECI Software Solutions Acquires Smart Manufacturing ERP ProfitKey

The acquisition enhances ECI’s manufacturing software portfolio, further solidifying its commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition—ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of ProfitKey International LLC, an ERP platform for discrete manufacturers. The strategic acquisition enhances ECI’s robust manufacturing software portfolio and further solidifies its commitment to supporting businesses within the industry. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





“We’re excited to welcome ProfitKey and its impressive customers to the ECI family,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “The world-class ProfitKey ERP and the expertise of the team have greatly impressed us. By joining together, we can continue to invest in the success of manufacturing businesses and their evolving industry needs. Our goal is to provide even greater value to manufacturing businesses and ensure a bright future for all our customers.”

For over 25 years, ECI Software Solutions has been at the forefront of delivering high-value, industry-specific software solutions designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses worldwide manage their operations efficiently and grow profitably.

“I am very excited about this news and the great value it will provide to all the ProfitKey stakeholders,” said Kevin O’Keefe, CEO of ProfitKey. “Our investors are receiving a fair return on their capital while our customers are benefiting from the additional resources that ECI brings to their long-term success. ProfitKey’s employees will realize greater opportunities for career and personal growth by joining a larger, global organization like ECI.”

ProfitKey’s team will be joining ECI’s Manufacturing division, the company’s largest business unit. The software, support, and processes that their customers have come to know and trust will remain the same to ensure a smooth transition.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

